BRHS volleyball v Calera
Benjamin Russell defeated Calera 3-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 5 behind excellent serving and season-long resiliency.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Benjamin Russell volleyball has one more game before the Area Tournament. Leading up to the final regular season match against Tallassee, the Wildcats took two of their last three games, starting with a senior night victory over Calera.

