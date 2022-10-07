Benjamin Russell volleyball has one more game before the Area Tournament. Leading up to the final regular season match against Tallassee, the Wildcats took two of their last three games, starting with a senior night victory over Calera.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats defeated visiting Calera 25-16, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, earning a valuable win on senior night to send off the team’s four seniors in style.
“Our serves have been probably one of our strengths all year and that game was certainly included in that,” head coach Magan Ford said.
Leading the charge on senior night was senior Leah Leonard. Leonard’s powerful serving and infectious energy was not only a component for the senior night victory, but has been an integral part of Benjamin Russell volleyball for the past four years.
“That is just Leah everyday,” Ford said. “She is great. She plays all around. She can get a ball anywhere in the gym. As long as the refs will let her go get it, she will get to it. Her energy and effort are unmatched. The rest of the girls thrive off that. She brings the best out of everybody.”
The Wildcats got off to an early lead against the Eagles, winning the first set behind excellent serving from Leonard and others.
Calera immediately rebounded, and took the second set, correcting service errors that plagued the team in the start of the match.
“They swung the momentum,” Ford said. “We regrouped and knew we were not done yet.”
Ford’s team stayed unwavering and finished strong, completing the victory in front of a raucous home crowd.
“Our student section was amazing,” Ford said. “They were a part of the win too. They cheered the entire time. That was great to see.”
The victory over Calera was a bit of a summation of the season in the eyes of Ford.
When her team is good, “they are really good,” she said. The peaks and valleys of the 2022 season have been a lot for the coaching staff and team, but Ford trusts in her team and lets players like Leonard lead as they have for years.
“It has been a strange season,” Ford said. “We have faced a lot of adversity all year. We have known that one of our weaknesses is the rollercoaster ride of our highs and lows. They lost that second set and could have easily lost another one. To see them fight back to win those next two sets, was really encouraging to see before moving into Area play.”
Wednesday’s victory over Calera was a nice bit of revenge for a 3-1 loss to the Eagles on Monday, according to Ford.
“It seemed like they couldn’t do anything wrong Monday,” Ford said. “But they were off on serves on Wednesday. We will take it.”
Thursday night for the Wildcats featured two games against Wetumpka and Marbury. Benjamin Russell lost to powerhouse Wetupka, but earned a solid win over Marbury in the second game of the night.
“It was kind of an off day,” Ford said. “We were coming off an emotional high of beating Calera. We expected kind of an off day. We bounced back to get a win against Marbury and that was really good to see.”
The last test for the Wildcats crew is an away game at Tallassee, before the Wildcats take on the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed in 6A Area 5.
“On Tuesday, we are going to be working our kinks out and making sure we are ready for Areas on Thursday,” Ford said.
The school is matched up with the winner of the Calera and Chilton County game, before moving on to face a loaded bracket led by Bayside Academy, the school that has won 20 State Championships in a row across multiple Classes.
“It is a really strong Area,” Ford said. “We want to do the best to be our Area Champion to give ourselves the best chance to win.”
To Ford, the many ups and downs of this season may very well have primed her girls for a deep run in the playoffs. Even with a school like Bayside potentially looming, the “rollercoaster ride” of this past year has primed the Wildcats to be special.
“I tell the girls ‘You have been here, you have done the practice. Remember all the hard times that you have been through. Just let your body take over,’” Ford said. “The four seniors that I have got do an amazing job of staying positive and picking each other up.”
While the Wildcats have never won a State Championship in volleyball, the school has had recent success in Areas and Regionals. This could be the year that the team finally gets over the hump. To Ford, it will be on the players’ shoulders to do so.
“Anything is possible,” Ford said. “When the girls are able to cut out the errors and focus on their ability, there is no telling what this team can do.”