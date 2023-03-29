“I am so excited to have our second angler sign to fish at the collegiate level,” said coach Josh Williams. “We only had two seniors this year and both of them are going to fish at the next level. That was very exciting. Stihl has done great. He has been our Angler of the Year for a couple years. He is always one of our top-3 boats. I am so proud of him.”
Smith and Davis have been the marquee upperclassmen fishermen for Benjamin Russell, earning top placements in almost every competition the duo compete in and helping Benjamin Russell win its fifth straight Three River Showdown in the fall.
When making his choice about where to fish for college, Smith decided to stay closer to home and reunite with former Wildcat anglers Jackson Kelly and Brayden Pritchard at CACC.
“It has been my dream to fish in college and see where it would take me,” Smith said. “A couple of my buddies went to CACC and fishing there is the same format as fishing at a big university. It was simple.”
So far this spring season, the Benjamin Russell high school team sits at sixth place overall in the team standings.
However, to Smith, he wants to make sure he ends his senior year right, finishing well above that.
“I hope we can finish off strong,” Smith said. “I hope we can finish out very strong and then it will be on to CACC.”
Benjamin Russell’s next event is on April 15, on Logan Martin Lake.
