Benjamin Russell senior Ryann Ruffin was awarded a scholarship from the Heisman Trophy Trust on Wednesday.
Ruffin is the winner for the entire Benjamin Russell school, and her scholarship has the chance to increase in monetary value by Nov. 4.
Scholarships presented by the Heisman High School Scholarship board are awarded to athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher, and have competed in at least one Olympic recognized sport.
Ruffin plays both volleyball and softball for the Wildcats, most recently leading her school to an area tournament championship and a regional tournament berth in volleyball last month.
As a “School Winner,” Ruffin is now eligible to compete as a State Winner. Her scholarship will be pitted against all the winners across the state of Alabama, with one male and one female receiving an increased $1,000 scholarship.
If Ruffin were to become a National Finalist, or National Winner, her scholarship would increase to $2,000 or $10,000 respectively.
State Winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 4, the same day Benjamin Russell will compete in football against Hueytown, the school’s first playoff berth since 2018.
