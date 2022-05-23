featured Ben Russell’s Reynolds signs with Huntingdon Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 23, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cliff Williams / the Outlook Benjamin Russell senior Tate Reynolds signed a scholarship to play soccer for Huntingdon College Thursday with family, friends and Ben Russell coaches present. Cliff Williams / The Outlook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Soccer is a way of life for graduating Benjamin Russell senior Tate Reynolds.Reynolds has been on the soccer pitch forever it seems.“I’ve been playing a while,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t tell you how long.”Reynolds will use a scholarship to Montgomery’s Huntingdon College to play another four years of the game.Huntingdon is getting a scorer in Reynolds. In 16 games in Reynolds’ senior season, he accumulated 23 goals and nine assists.“He was our leader in pretty much everything we did,” Benjamin Russell soccer coach J.D. Atkins said. “He was our leading scorer. He was our leader in assists. He was our captain.”Reynolds was surrounded by family, friends and teammates Thursday as they all celebrated the signing. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tate Reynolds Assist J.d. Atkins Sport Football Scorer Soccer Benjamin Russell Huntingdon College Cliff Williams Staff Writer Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you