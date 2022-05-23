BR Soccer Reynolds
Cliff Williams / the Outlook Benjamin Russell senior Tate Reynolds signed a scholarship to play soccer for Huntingdon College Thursday with family, friends and Ben Russell coaches present.

Soccer is a way of life for graduating Benjamin Russell senior Tate Reynolds.

Reynolds has been on the soccer pitch forever it seems.

“I’ve been playing a while,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t tell you how long.”

Reynolds will use a scholarship to Montgomery’s Huntingdon College to play another four years of the game.

Huntingdon is getting a scorer in Reynolds. In 16 games in Reynolds’ senior season, he accumulated 23 goals and nine assists.

“He was our leader in pretty much everything we did,” Benjamin Russell soccer coach J.D. Atkins said. “He was our leading scorer. He was our leader in assists. He was our captain.”

Reynolds was surrounded by family, friends and teammates Thursday as they all celebrated the signing.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

