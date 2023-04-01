Kendall Graveman still has his 256 area code.
Entering his 10th MLB season, Graveman has played for six professional teams in five different cities, in two different countries and in two of the top-5 biggest cities in the United States.
And it all started at the Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex in Alexander City.
No one, much less Graveman, thought that a skinny kid from Benjamin Russell High School could amount to the big time reliever he is today. Yet, here he is.
“I am just a small town kid from Alabama, still playing the game that I love,” Graveman said. “I have done all this because I love playing baseball. I didn’t see myself in 2009 as a senior, playing for Benjamin Russell… I couldn’t see 10 years down the road.”
About 14 years after last taking the rubber for Benjamin Russell, the former Wildcat and Mississippi State star is coming off a silver medal finish with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, during which the righty reliever picked up a win in 1 1/3 total innings pitched.
While Graveman has found success at every stop – pitching in the College World Series, the Major League World Series and now the World Baseball Classic – his time at the WBC may be his crowning moment.
“I have played in the big league World Series and the College World Series and both of those were amazing, but I don’t think there is a way to replicate the World Baseball Classic after playing in that,” Graveman said. “You think about the magnitude of those games and I am blessed and fortunate to be able to be in those scenarios.”
For Graveman, putting baseball aside, the WBC was a chance to experience all walks of life up close and personal as he took the mound against the best baseball athletes from countries across the planet. After all, Japan, for instance, is quite different from Alabama.
“The differences in cultures are awesome when they come together,” Graveman said. “Like the Latin culture and how loud and fun they can be. The Japanese culture, and playing against Team Japan, they are loud also. Seeing the world in baseball was unique to me.”
Playing in the WBC was not and is not Graveman’s day job. That title belongs to the Chicago White Sox.
But the Sox let Graveman play in the tournament, and as has been his calling card, he was going to do whatever it took to help his team and countrymen win.
“The White Sox made me available to do whatever,” Graveman said. “It put me in a situation where I could clean up an inning, start an inning or throw more than three outs in a game. It made me very versatile. For me to go out and get a win and help any way I could, I was just honored to be on that field and putting on that same jersey as Mike Trout or Mookie Betts. That was very special. I was so honored and privileged.”
Graveman’s journey as a pitcher did not begin as someone who threw middle relief innings; however, his body had other plans.
Graveman’s UCL tore in mid-2018, following a winless season with the Oakland Athletics that featured him playing Triple A ball for a time.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of ‘18, the A’s let Graveman walk as a free agent in November of the same year.
By 2020, after signing with the Seattle Mariners, Graveman had gone from a two-time Opening Day starter for the Athletics to now on his third team in three years. This potentially was the final shot.
Exactly two years and three days after undergoing Tommy John, Graveman made his debut for the Mariners, about 3,000 miles away from where he used to throw in Alex City.
His starting days lasted all of three weeks for Seattle, as he was soon diagnosed with an inoperable bone tumor in his neck.
After completing more rehab and figuring out his body could no longer handle the stress of a starter, Graveman and the Mariners brass decided he would convert to middle relief.
His first year of middle relief was not a noteworthy one, having his contract declined after going 1-3 with a 5.79 earned run average, the second highest single-season ERA in his career.
Graveman and the Mariners settled on a new contract ahead of the 2021 season, where the reliever went 4-0 and collected 10 saves. His career turned around for the better after that season. Now, Graveman is with the White Sox on an extremely lucrative deal.
Along the way, his teams may have changed. His role may have changed. His body may have even changed due to surgery. But one thing that will never change is his faith.
The 32-year-old has often attributed his faith and his connections to family and friends as what not only drives him day to day, but drove him to overcome his health obstacles.
“The people I am around, I am supposed to impact in a positive way,” Graveman said. “I am supposed to show the light of Christ to people everywhere I go, everywhere I am. I play baseball now because the Lord has blessed me to play baseball. This season and this chapter of my book will be over at some point. But whenever that is, I will carry that same goal in my next endeavor.”
His faith and his connections with people are what have helped guide the kid who was never supposed to even be in the MLB, to pitching on the biggest stages baseball has to offer. The WBC would not have been possible, according to Graveman, if it were not for his faith and his value on impacting others.
“That will never go away,” Graveman said. “Even now, I was getting up and reading (the Bible) this morning. I am just trying to love the guys that I am around. I want to make an impact that will last a lot longer than just getting an out.”
If you ever speak to Graveman, you can tell his relationship with baseball is a fickle one. He acknowledges that his job is unlike many, and that his opportunity is not afforded to 99% of those who play the game. He knows, and has experienced somewhat, how professional sports can chew one up and spit them out.
But on the flip side, baseball is what he does and does well. This game, however long it may last for him, is the job that pays his bills.
Playing with the Houston Astros in 2021, Graveman got to experience the World Series but came up short like he did in the WBC, with his team falling six games to the Atlanta Braves.
That elusive World Series ring, or even gold medal, is still a factor outside of faith that keeps his arm rotating – at least for now.
“Obviously I work really hard and want to win a World Series,” Graveman said. “That is why I play this game. I have been blessed to play this game and I will put every bit of effort into winning a World Series. But at the end of the day, when I break it down in my mind, I am here for a greater purpose than just getting a few outs for a team.”
After Graveman put away his Bible on Thursday, his mind likely shifted to Opening Day with the White Sox. The southside Chicagoans were traveling to Graveman’s former team, the Astros (Graveman was attributed the win the White Sox 3-2 victory over the Astros). A notable exception to that traveling party was White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks.
Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in January, leaving room for guys like Graveman to potentially get more work as Hendriks undergoes treatment.
Freak accidents like a random cancer diagnosis are something Graveman can relate to. He went through his share of unexpected health trials.
So, at a pitching meeting the other day, Graveman was the one to ask his teammates the question he had to ask himself while rehabbing his neck.
“I asked all the relievers in there ‘Does anyone have a problem where they pitch?,’” Graveman said. “But everyone was in agreement that whenever (White Sox manager) Pedro (Grifol) sees time for us to pitch, that is when we will pitch. We don’t need stats. Ultimately, the greatest representation of a teammate is somebody that is selfless. That is what we have all agreed upon.”
Graveman’s selflessness has permeated through the White Sox clubhouse and is potentially a reason the White Sox are one of the upper echelon teams.
Like he did with the Mariners originally then again in the WBC, Graveman said to not only his teammates but to everyone in the White Sox organization, he will do whatever it takes for the team to win.
“I do see myself sitting at the back end of a game somewhere,” Graveman said. “But sometimes the game is lost in sixth, in the highest leverage situation. So, I would not mind pitching there either. My goal is to get an out at whatever moment in the game that it is. I just have to make a pitch and get an out. It doesn't matter if it is in the ninth inning or in the fifth inning.”
The downtown Chicago skyline looks a little different from Alexander City. There are a handful more skyscrapers, and just a few more people.
Peering out from his view downtown in the Windy City, it is never lost on Graveman just how far he has come and who all there is to thank for getting him there.
“I look back at all that time, and I still look at my wife, and say ‘Who would have thought we would be sitting in Chicago, looking over the city in an apartment?,’” Graveman said. “We are blessed, we are thankful. I try not to take it for granted. I try not to be egotistical about it. There are a lot of people that have helped me get to this point.”
Graveman is always quick to thank three people: his father Gary, Benjamin Russell baseball coach Richy Brooks and current Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson.
Without that trio, his wife Victoria and the big man upstairs, Graveman is almost certain this journey would have never even gotten off the ground.
“I could go on and on about the people that helped me get here and I hope I never forget that,” Graveman said.
Graveman met his wife in high school, also where he met Brooks.
Gary Graveman and Brooks have been coaching together for years now; no one but Brooks can likely remember exactly when it all started.
Brooks recently won his 700th baseball game as a coach, with the older Graveman by his side. Kendall Graveman knew he had to give his old coach a well deserved congratulations.
“I texted him the other day,” Graveman said of Brooks. “That is really special. I know my dad has been a big part of that. They are still winning baseball games together. I heard they have a pretty good team this year.”
Benjamin Russell does have a good team this year, off to a 15-6 start. Gabe Benton and Jaxon Hay are throwing heat in the same way that Graveman once did, underneath the hot central Alabama sun.
There are a thousand reasons Graveman is where he is today. All his broken roads and torn ligaments have led him to being one of the top relievers in all of the MLB.
And to think, it all started in a town with a population just shy of 15,000 people.
“I think growing up in Alexander City is something I have taken away,” Graveman said. “I hope that the people I have been around through my career have noticed that people matter. In Alexander City, the small town feel, you can really get to know people at a deeper level. I have been in big cities, I have been in the hustle and bustle of Toronto, Chicago, Oakland and you just pass people and never talk to them. I hope what I have taken away is that you can spend five, 10 minutes with people and have a genuine conversation with somebody because I grew up in that slower pace of life. That is something I have carried with me everywhere I have gone.”
Graveman and the Sox begin their long season against the Astros, with 161 games and potentially more to follow. One would have to believe Graveman will do everything he can to help the White Sox win each and every one of them.