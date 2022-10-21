Benjamin Russell and Horseshoe Bend both competed in the South Regional tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. Both teams were eliminated on their first days of competition, but according to both head coaches, represented their respective schools valiantly.
Benjamin Russell
The Wildcats made it to regionals after winning their area tournament title last week. However, Benjamin Russell got about as bad a draw as you could get, getting paired with Bayside Academy.
Bayside has won 20 straight state championships, and showed why it is one of the best programs in the state on Wednesday, defeating Benjamin Russell 25-13, 25-9, 25-8.
“They fought and they did what they could do,” said head coach Magan Ford about her team. “Bayside plays a fast pace brand of volleyball that we have not seen all year, but we kept our heads up. They represented Wildcat Pride today. I could not be more proud of them.”
Benjamin Russell played its best volleyball in the first set, keeping things decently close until about halfway through. Up 16-8, Bayside turned up the heat and went on a 9-5 run to close out the first frame.
From there, the Wildcats were hard pressed to find any chink in the Bayside armor.
In the third set, Bayside got out to a commanding 10-0 lead before a Wildcat timeout. Benjamin Russell got on the scoreboard directly after, but could not find many other points, ultimately being eliminated in the first round.
“The girls knew what was stacked against them,” Ford said. “They still went out there and fought. I am proud of my girls. We fight. We are not the tallest, we might not be the fastest, but the 12 girls on this team fought for everything they got. I am so proud.”
Horseshoe Bend
In the 2A side of the bracket, Horseshoe Bend drew a much more favorable first round matchup, pairing with Chickasaw.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Generals quickly dispatched of Chickasaw, winning in three sets 25-14, 25-7, 25-10.
The score accurately indicates the grasp Horseshoe Bend had on their competition, never surrendering a lead. The Generals got out to an 18-9 lead in the first set, a 14-0 lead in the second and a 18-8 lead in the third to take a fairly easy route to the second round.
It was in the second round that the Generals met a stout G.W. Long team.
Long won a State Championship in 2019, and showed that they have a team this year that might be able to win another.
The Generals fell in three sets, 25-20, 25-11, 25-11.
“I just told them that we have to think about all the good moments we had today and throughout the season and not to dwell on how it ended,” said head coach Julie Turner. “I told them to look at how successful we have been. We have a lot to build on. We will see what the future holds for us.”
Much like Benjamin Russell, Horseshoe Bend gave Long all it could handle in the first set.
The Generals got out to an 8-6 lead early, forcing a Long timeout. The Long team was clearly rattled by the competition Horseshoe Bend was giving them, after taking an easy three set victory over Thorsby in the first round.
After the timeout, things stayed close until Long tied the game at 13. From there, Long started to take the game over. Horseshoe Bend came back, serving up two aces to push the game to 22-18, but could never bridge the gap fully.
The duration of the contest went all Long’s way, as the size and speed of Horseshoe Bend’s opponents took over.
When all was said and done, the Horseshoe Bend fanbase and team all gathered for one last cheer. To Turner and her team, they were extremely appreciative of the support that had been given to them all season, win or lose.
“The Horseshoe Bend community is just something special,” Turner said.