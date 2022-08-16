Roughly 10 miles is all that separates Reeltown High School from rival Tallassee.
One win is all that separates the two schools from 10 wins in the series.
48 minutes are all that separate the two programs from a 1-0 or 0-1 start.
Not much more could be at stake to begin the football season on Thursday. When Reeltown travels to Tallassee, the game will feel more like a playoff setting than a season opener. Both schools know what is on the line.
The build up for the rivalry game started about a year ago, when Tallassee defeated Reeltown 34-13.
Reeltown’s head coach Matt Johnson said losing that game leaves a sour taste in your mouth for an entire year, or at least until the two teams can play again.
Jump ahead to late July, and both Johnson and Tallassee head coach Mike Battles are slated to speak at High School Football Media Days. Both coaches made sure to note that they instructed their players to not say anything about the rivalry game, as not to give the other bulletin board material.
Nothing any of the players could have said would have made too big of a difference. Many families are split, with one half at Tallassee and one half at Reeltown. Good friends off the field will meet on the grass as enemies. No one needed to say anything at Media Days. It has probably already been said.
A movie has even been made to document the “The Battle of the Tallapoosa.” A television show is being filmed at the game this year to document how monumental this event is.
Reeltown and Tallasee, the time has come.
THE PLAYERS
Reeltown: OL/DL Logan Dillard is the stalwart of Reeltown’s offensive line and plays both tackle positions. … WR/DB Zy Collins is a speedster and big-play threat both at receiver and cornerback. … OL/DL Bowman Brumbeloe will play everywhere across the offensive line this year.
Tallassee: QB Tyler Ellis is entering his fourth year as the starter for the Tigers. … OL/DL Micah Cole returns as one of the most experienced and dominant players on either side of the line. … LB Luke Burdette played outside linebacker last year and is the lone starter returning at the position.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tallassee went 7-3 last season; Reeltown went 6-5.
• Tallassee beat Reeltown, 34-13, in last year’s matchup.
• The two teams are tied in the All-Time matchup, 9-9, dating back to 1984.
• Reeltown has won five of the last six games in the series.
QUICK HITS
• Tallassee quarterback Ellis totaled over 1,600 all purpose yards last season with 14 touchdowns.
• Tallassee has a .650 winning percentage at home. Reeltown has a .620 winning percentage on the road.
• Both coaches are 1-1 in the series.
• Largest margin of victory is Reeltown winning 35-0 in 1985. Closest margin of victory was Reeltown winning 16-13 in 2003. Reeltown has scored 316 total points in the series, Tallassee has scored 293.
• Tallassee senior running back Jayln Daniels rushed for 310 yards and three scores in last year’s win.
SCHOOL SCHEMES
Reeltown football employs a fairly basic scheme on both sides of the ball, but a scheme the school has been running for decades.
On offense, the Rebels will run a spread. It all starts up front for Reeltown as the team’s offensive line looks more like a line from the college level.
Defensively, Reeltown uses a 3-4 front. Using a nose guard to occupy bodies in the middle of the field, and dropping back into coverage, the Rebels defense tries to keep everything in front of it.
For Tallassee, the offense will employ a multiple quarterback system. Ellis will split reps with others, potentially even skill positions running the wildcat, to give Tallassee some surprise depth and keep defenses honest.
Defensively, Tallassee is multiple and will shift to whatever defense fits. Last season, Tallassee relied heavily on its veteran front seven. With departures to many of the contributors in that group, the Tigers may need to rely on some younger players.
GAME INFORMATION: Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18. The game will be played at J.E. Hot O’Brien Stadium, in Tallassee.
NEXT UP: Reeltown (0-0) hosts Dadeville; Tallassee (0-0) at Booker T. Washington.