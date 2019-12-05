Despite holding a two-point lead at halftime, Benjamin Russell’s boys basketball team couldn’t keep up its momentum Tuesday night and it ended in a 64-52 loss against Sylacauga.
The same demons continue to haunt the Wildcats as they went cold from the floor in the third quarter, which allowed the Aggies to pull away with a double-digit advantage.
“We just couldn’t score,” BRHS coach Jeremy Freeman said. “The turnovers are also very, very prevalent and we have to take advantage of free throws. But I wasn’t displeased because of the type of atmosphere and the type of pressure they put on continuously. I thought we did well with that, but when we get opportunities, we have to take advantage of them.”
Za Stowes was once again the leader for the Wildcats (1-4) as he finished with 30 points, including four straight 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Although Benjamin Russell finished with a loss, Freeman was encouraged by the play he saw from his team in the first half.
“At that point, that was the highest level I’d seen them on for two quarters; we just gotta get it for four (quarters),” Freeman said. “We just gotta be consistent. That’s going to be the biggest thing is just consistently believing that it can happen.”
Benjamin Russell’s girls suffered a 43-33 loss and are now 2-3.
Dadeville girls play well despite big loss
A 62-27 loss isn’t what any coach wants, but for Dadeville’s girls basketball coach Pam Holloway, she was still encouraged by her team’s performance against a tough Class 7A Auburn squad.
After leading just 13-9 after the first quarter, Auburn started to pull away in the second quarter then ran away with it in the second half.
“(Playing against a bigger team) is very good for us and it helps us get a lot better,” Holloway said. “They were really big, which helped us to realize we’re going to have to work on the boards and blocking out. We just gotta do the fundamental things a lot better.
“Not to take anything away from them because they are a really good team, but I feel like we can actually compete a lot better with them when we do a better job of transitioning and running our offense like we should.”
Nhylee Banks scored 10 points for Dadeville (2-2) and Janiya Wyckoff added seven.
The Dadeville boys (3-3) pulled out a thrilling victory, edging Auburn 48-43 in overtime. The victory broke a three-game skid for the Tigers.
Coosa falls in high-scoring affair
After trailing for most of the game, Childersburg took a late lead in Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Central Coosa then sunk its free-throw opportunities to earn an 80-76 victory.
With less than 45 seconds to go, the Tigers hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to go ahead by one point. Then as the Cougars tried to foul Childersburg and slow the clock down, the Tigers took advantage.
The 76 points were the most Coosa (1-3) has scored this season.
“Right now, we gotta work with our young guys on decision making and not turning the ball over,” Cougar coach Richard Bell said. “They’re getting a lot better. Over the last four tough games we’ve had this year, they’ve played really well. But we’re still getting untimely turnovers in bad situations.”
Noel Jones led all scorers for the Cougars and Quin Brooks was also an offensive force. Bell said Tre Butler and Dequalon Thomas also provided a spark offensively.
The girls (0-4) suffered a 68-19 defeat at the hands of Childersburg.
Horseshoe Bend girls dominate Randolph County
Nine different girls got in on the scoring Tuesday night as Horseshoe Bend defeated Randolph County, 51-24.
Jahia Jennings led the Generals (5-1) with 15 points and Nadia Brooks also cracked double figures with a 10-point performance. Abby Cheatam, Reagan Taylor and Nadia Freeman contributed six points apiece.
Horseshoe Bend’s defense held the Tigers to single figures in all four quarters. The Generals have now won five straight.
The boys score was not reported.