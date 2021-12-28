Klark James’ first name may be a letter off from Clark Kent’s, but he’s been nothing short of Superman for Horseshoe Bend.
Half of the Generals’ dynamic scoring duo with senior Holt Tidwell, James’ solitary focus on the sport of basketball has lifted his game to new heights as Horseshoe Bend begins its second-half push.
“Klark put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Horseshoe Bend coach Chad Kison said. “I had to use him last year as my point guard, but from last year to this year there’s just been a tremendous difference in talent level and decision making and playmaking and all that. He’s just become such a better all-around player than he was last year.”
Horseshoe Bend’s schedule occupies just four months of a yearly calendar, but James puts in time on the court during all 12.
In the offseason the junior spent every morning he could with conditioning or individual fundamental work.
He spent a couple sessions with a trainer for a bit of private coaching.
James even went so far as to help organize pickup games with other local players for extra competition. Hoopers from Dadeville and Benjamin Russell often joined his Horseshoe Bend teammates.
If those informal contests couldn’t happen, he’d still go to the gym just to practice his shooting or do agility exercises with cones.
“It was a lot. It was starting to get old, honestly,” James said. “I enjoyed it but every day, this is all I did. I’d come up here every morning, try to get some runs in with the guys at night when they’d come. I was usually alone in the morning.”
Those extra hours have paid dividends for the high school season.
James is averaging a steady 18 points per game for Horseshoe Bend, administering the team’s offense from the point guard position.
“I definitely see where I’ve improved. I mean, it’s all I did, so I was hoping I’d improve,” James said.
His best area of the floor for scoring may be around the rim. James is a fluid and creative finisher, able to adjust his body mid-flight and spin the ball as needed to convert from different angles.
James said he took inspiration from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in that regard, watching videos of the point guard standing under the rim and spinning the ball in different directions, developing his touch. It’s something that can’t be taught, James added — it has to be drilled and learned on its own.
“He gets his head up and he sees where he’s at, he’s got good vision,” Kison said. “So it’s a matter of handling the ball to get there but then when he gets there, be able to stay under control and put it off the backboard, put it in.”
James is capable behind the 3-point line too, however — he knocked down three triples in the Generals’ most recent win against Woodland.
Among the myriad of skills he focused on this year, James said his off-hand finishes and ball handling topped the list. It’s where he’s seen some of his biggest strides.
“My left hand was big, because I remember last year they would try to force me left and man-press me, I couldn’t do anything,” James said. “This season I made it my goal [to get better at it]. That, and shooting off the dribble. To pull in, get a pull-up 3 or a pull-up jumper.”
Staying as dedicated as James has isn’t an easy task for a high schooler. He’s had to make sacrifices in his life outside basketball to get better on the court.
“During the summer I’d want to hang out with my friends,” James said. “They’d always have something to do, and I’d be like, ‘Okay it's the future or the present.’ I’m thinking about future wise, I’m trying to get to the next level and play some college basketball. That’s the dream.”
A year and a half remains in James’ high school career as he begins to put his name out there so that dream can be fulfilled.
He said there hasn’t been any interest from schools yet, but he only recently got film he could send out to prospective coaches. He’ll be sending his tape out to as many people as he can after the season ends, he added.
“I’m excited. I’ve got a little bit of a highlight reel building up,” James said.
James and the Generals begin the back half of their season Jan. 4 at Dadeville.