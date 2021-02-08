2020-2021’s crazy basketball season is almost over but the area tournaments loom ahead for many programs.
This week kicks off the action with the Reeltown Rebels girls basketball program hosting Dadeville High School with hopes of continuing their season on. This game will find a program’s season end and it comes down to two rivals. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. tonight at Reeltown High School.
If either team wins, the winner advances to the area tournament championship Thursday at Beulah. Winner also secures a berth into subregion play that starts next Monday.
Horseshoe Bend boys and girls are slated to play Monday night as well against Randolph County a program the girls topped to kick off a seven-game win streak.
Other notable games feature Central Coosa girls on the road against Vincent per MaxPreps.
The week continues Tuesday with Benjamin Russell girls on the road against Stanhope Elmore while rivalries wrap up as Dadeville and Reeltown boys square off.
Central Coosa is also active on Tuesday at home against Fayetteville while Benjamin Russell boys cap off the area play on Feb. 10 against Stanhope Elmore.