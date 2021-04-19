The regular season has drawn to a close and the postseason is here with the Dadeville Tigers heading down the road to face Thomasville (18-4) who won Area 5.
The Tigers (14-10) are heading nearly two hours down to Thomasville and everything is now on the line. Dadeville head coach Curtis Martin says that the playoffs are what the program lives for every season.
“At this point, records don't matter and it's one game at a time, one series at time,” Martin said. “Anything can happen and we are hungry.”
The expectations for the postseason are already looking towards being a deep run potentially, but it all comes down to what the program feels and can play as.
“I feel if we can play with relentless energy and effort and stay positive, the sky's the limit for this team,” Martin said. “We can't worry about things we can't control. As long as we focus on what we can control, we will be fine.”
The regular season ended with the Tigers surging to a four-game win streak, marking a big swing in momentum for the program. That momentum should generate extra confidence for the program going into the playoffs and there’s an expectation from Martin to have it carry over into the first-round game on Friday.
It’s going to be a unique visit for Dadeville as neither Martin nor his program have ever faced Thomasville.
There is some postseason experience for the Tigers to lean on. The program made sub-state in 2019, so they’ve been in this position before.
“These guys know what to expect and understand what it takes to be successful and advance,” Martin said. “The postseason is high stakes, win or go home. At this point, the team who is the hungriest and has the momentum will have the advantage. I'm excited to see what the future holds for this team.”
The Tigers are on the road to Thomasville and open play Friday at 4 p.m. The second game of the series is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and, should the teams split, they will meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m.