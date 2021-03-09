It was a good week for Tallapoosa County programs as the Benjamin Russell Wildcats managed to pick up two wins, Dadeville added three and Reeltown came alive with three wins of their own as well.
The biggest turnaround of the week went to Reeltown as their once 1-5 season is much more manageable as area play begins.
Benjamin Russell Wildcats (5-4)
The Wildcats managed to score two wins last week as they relied on a walk-off victory against Sylacauga to start the week. Friday afternoon featured a double header and Central of Clay County ran away with the 4-1 victory in the first game but the Wildcats managed to best Clay County 13-3 in the second game.
Dadeville Tigers (7-2)
The Tigers scored three wins last week but it wasn’t as easy as their first victory against Horseshoe Bend. The Tigers downed Horseshoe Bend 13-0 but against Handley, the Tigers only managed to score one run in the 1-0 pitcher duel. Saturday’s second game was just as tough against Beauregard.
The Tigers escaped with a 7-6 victory over Beauregard to cap off the winning week.
Horseshoe Bend Generals (4-2)
The Generals have slowed down a touch after their hot start. Horseshoe Bend hit a wall against Dadeville last week watching a 13-0 shutout hit their record.
Reeltown Rebels (4-5)
The Rebels turned a 1-5 start into a 4-5 record following three straight wins last week. Reeltown downed Vincent 4-1 to start the weekend and the double-header against Wadley was flawless as the Rebels outscored their foe 30-0 over both games.