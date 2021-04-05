The baseball season is in its final month of action and there are a number of things that have changed.
Benjamin Russell is on a slide as the final month begins but the Reeltown Rebels have an area championship and assured ticket to the postseason already in hand. Dadeville is sitting in a precarious position while Horseshoe Bend finally got back on the field following weather delays over the past two weeks.
Benjamin Russell (9-11, 0-2)
The Wildcats are in a bind, winning just one game in their last five matchups. It’s beginning to look bleak as the area slate continues in the final month of the regular season. Last week, the Wildcats dropped both games to Stanhope Elmore with scores of 5-1 and 10-5.
In their 5-1 loss, the Wildcats couldn’t push around a run as a balk brought in their lone score.
The 10-5 loss was a sixth-inning breakdown. Following a leadoff single, and subsequent punchout – another single put runners at the corners. The Wildcats, in a tied game, opted for the fielder’s choice but the run scored as the throw to the plate wasn’t enough to cut down the runner.
A bases-loaded grand-slam plated four more in the inning, leading to the eventual 10-5 loss.
Dadeville (10-10, 1-2)
Dadeville got a good start to the week with a 5-2 win over Reeltown, giving them a chance to possibly steal the area title away if they could find enough wins. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Thursday proved to be the difference-maker.
The Rebels won the second and tie-breaker game of the series 14-3 and 11-10.
Over the weekend, the Tigers lost to Holtville 11-1.
Horseshoe Bend (4-8, 0-2)
The Horseshoe Bend Generals were finally able to return to action over the weekend but the result was an 11-7 loss against Elmore County. The Generals gave up the lead in the fifth inning as the Panthers broke a 5-5 tie with a four-run inning in the fifth.
Holt Tidwell was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
Reeltown High (11-7, 5-1)
Reeltown picked up the area victory over Dadeville and ultimately, the area championship. The road to the top of the area wasn’t easy for the Rebels as they had to win twice over Dadeville on the penultimate day.
The first game was close but the Dadeville Tigers were able to notch a 5-2 victory and force the Rebels to play through a double-header where they were in must-win situations. The Tigers were unable to pull out a win as the Rebels won 14-3 and 11-10.
Over the weekend, the Rebels dropped a 12-0 game to St. Paul’s Episcopal.