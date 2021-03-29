The baseball season continues onward with several programs getting their final non-area games out of the way ahead of their area slate.
Last week the Wildcats moved to a .500 percent win average while the Dadeville Tigers continued to skid. On the other side of it, Reeltown captured a trio of crucial wins against an area foe to keep their season on track.
Benjamin Russell Wildcats (9-9)
The Wildcats enter this week still holding a .500 win average after their two games last week. The first game was a 12-5 loss to Smiths Station. In that game, it was the third inning that affected the program the most.
Despite trading a 4-3 lead entering the top of the third, the Wildcats gave up six runs and couldn’t regain their momentum.
The second game of the week was a 7-2 victory over Beauregard. Brett David Johnson was the biggest threat at the plate in the game driving in three runs while going 2-for-4. The Wildcats also used two pitchers in the game to combine for seven strikeouts.
It’s an important week coming up as the month of March wraps up. Area play begins for BRHS and the Wildcats will take on Stanhope Elmore for their first matches of the area slate.
Dadeville Tigers (9-7)
It’s been a tough little stretch for the Dadeville Tigers this month but things aren’t over yet. Area play begins this week and the Tigers, sporting a recent 9-3 loss from Opelika, will have their work cut out for them this week.
The Tigers will get a chance to play Reeltown at the end the month and start April off in style.
Horseshoe Bend Generals (4-7)
Weather has plagued the Generals more than anything else this month, their last action came March 15. If the Generals can get their games in this week they’d be coming off a 10-day layover.
Reeltown Rebels (9-6)
Reeltown’s on fire and as March begins to draw to a close, they’ve turned a 1-5 record around to 9-6. Last week was no different as the Rebels added three more wins to their total with a sweep of Beulah. In the first game against Beulah, the Rebels won 12-6. It was the second game that proved to be the toughest challenge.
The Rebels scored first in the fourth inning with two runs coming off the bat of Will Brooks. The Rebels added their third run in the following inning as Beulah scored once on a home run in the sixth.
Gabe Bryant pitched pretty flawlessly for most of his six innings, where he struck out 17 batters.