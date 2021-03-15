Baseball season continues on but there are a number of programs rapidly cooling off as the temperatures outside begin to climb.
Benjamin Russell wound up splitting the week with two wins and two losses while the Reeltown Rebels broke .500 on their season with a win over Loveless. Horseshoe Bend is in the grips of a slide as well entering this week.
Benjamin Russell (7-6)
The Wildcats wound up going 2-2 for the week with a close win over Handley at the end of the week, just short of a sweep. The final victory of the week was a 9-8 battle. The Wildcats nearly fell short as Handley scored three runs in the final inning as the Wildcats nearly gave away the lead with a few errors.
The Wildcats had scored five runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Following a leadoff ground out, the Wildcats scored via an early error with a runner still on base. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases before Brett David Johnson was hit by a pitch to score the Wildcats’ second run.
Jaxon Hay tripled to center field to clear the bases and drive in five runs. Handley’s response in the bottom of the first brought the score to 5-4, but the Wildcats added insurance in the second and third innings.
Handley’s final four runs came over the last three innings but was not enough to usurp the Wildcats.
Benjamin Russell lost to Chilton County to start the week 2-1 but roared back to a 12-2 victory over Valley. The loss to Handley was a walk-off 2-RBI double to end the game.
Dadeville (8-4)
After a hot start, the Tigers suffered two losses last week in their three games. Their only win came against Alabama Christian Academy 5-3.
Horseshoe Bend (4-4)
The Generals have some work to do after a three-game slump. The most recent losses last week include a 12-7 loss to Cleburne County and an 8-2 loss to Ranburne.
Reeltown (5-5)
The Reeltown Rebels scored a win last week in their only game against Loveless Academic Magnet Program, with a six-run fourth inning that propelled the program to the lead. The Rebels reached base via back-to-back errors and William Brooks stole home to put the Rebels on the board. The program was down to their final out in the inning.
A walk issued to a batter put two runners on base and Collin Carlton singled to drive in two as the second runner scored on the throw.
An error scored Reeltown’s fourth runner of the inning and Logan Lee doubled to score two more runs and helped the Rebels end the inning up 6-2.
Reeltown would add four more runs in the fifth inning as Loveless fell short with two runs scoring in the final few innings.
Central-Coosa (0-7)
Coosa has been on a skid for a while now and the program dropped two more games to Verbena and Wadley.