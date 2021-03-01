The young baseball season carries onto another week as Horseshoe Bend Generals continue to surge on to a 4-1 record.
The Dadeville Tigers picked up two wins in their three games last week as well leading to some extra momentum ahead of area play.
Benjamin Russell Wildcats (3-3)
The Wildcats had a rough week in their non-area play, dropping three of four games. The week started with Chelsea scoring a run in the sixth inning to take the 2-1 lead and eventual victory. The Wildcats mounted a comeback against Elmore County to score the 7-3 victory but 24 hours later, Benjamin Russell fell to Beauregard.
The Hornets scored first in the second inning bringing in two runs and adding another three in the top of the third inning for the 5-0 lead. Benjamin Russell rallied back to within one run as the Wildcats scored via a walk, a two-run single and another single. All while in a one-out hole.
The Wildcats fell short afterwards in their momentum and a sac-fly RBI gave the Hornets insurance in the 6-4 victory.
BRHS fell to Opelika on Saturday 4-1 to end the week. This week, the Wildcats will start on the road against Russell County before finishing on Thursday and Friday against Sylacauga and Central of Clay County.
Central Coosa Cougars (0-5)
The Cougars’ season is off to a rough start. The Cougars suffered four losses last week, two by a deficit of more than 10 runs. Billingsley won 15-4 in the Tuesday opener and the double-header finished with a 22-1 Cougar loss.
Saturday, Central took on Winterboro and Jacksonville Christian Academy. The Cougars lost both, falling to Winterboro 16-8 and Jacksonville Christian 7-1.
Dadeville Tigers (4-2)
The Tigers had mixed success last week in their three games, coming away with two wins. The first victory came against Beauregard 13-1. Their second game of the weekend was a 12-2 loss to Central of Clay County but the third game of the weekend came with a 3-1 victory over Handley.
Per GameChanger, the Tigers will be in action on the road against Valley and are slated to host Horseshoe Bend, Handley and Beauregard.
Horseshoe Bend Generals (4-1)
The Generals have been on a roll and it continued last week barring their one loss. Horseshoe Bend opened the week with a 15-3 victory over Wadley. In the first inning, the Generals posted seven runs and added another two in the second inning before Wadley could respond in the third.
The program’s first loss came against Woodland, who relied on an error to score the final run of the game. The 9-8 loss stung but the Generals managed to shut out Faith Christian 24 hours later for a 10-0 victory and a bit of redemption.
Horseshoe Bend’s short week finds them facing Beulah at home before traveling to face Dadeville.
Reeltown Rebels (1-5)
The Rebels’ season hasn’t gotten off to a good start but there were some bright spots for the program. The week started with an 8-1 loss to Elmore County but the Rebels came back against Jefferson Davis. Reeltown fell behind in the first two innings of the game 1-0 to Jefferson Davis but managed to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning off an error.
The Rebels found themselves behind by three runs in the top of the fourth as the program fell behind 4-1.
The bottom of the fourth found another tie. Matt Knox walked and then stole second, reached third on defensive indifference two pitches later and then scored on a wild pitch chipping into the deficit.
Camron Price was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat and Marcus Haynes managed to coax a seven-pitch walk as Price moved forward 90-feet to stand on third on a wild pitch in the middle of it all.
A sac-fly RBI scored Price off the bat of Collin Carlton but an error by Jefferson Davis scored the third run of the inning.
The Rebels managed to strike first in the tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. An RBI single, RBI double, RBI single and groundout RBI gave Reeltown an 8-4 lead.
Unfortunately, the Rebels nearly lost the game as an error scores the first run of the seventh inning. A second error brought in a second run and, much like the Rebels, a ground out brought in another run. But Brooks struck out the final batter in the seventh to preserve the program’s win.
In another close game, the Rebels fell to Loveless Academic Magnet Program 9-8. The Rebels couldn’t slow their 7-1 lead at the top of the fifth inning but managed to limit the program in the sixth inning.
Reeltown was trailing 9-6 at the start of the seventh inning. Three wild pitches brought in Parker Hardin but the program was down to their final out as well. Haynes singled to score their second run but the tying run was only able to reach second.
The final out flew out to third, ending the game with a 9-8 score.