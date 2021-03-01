Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.