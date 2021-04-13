BRHS:Wetumpka BB2.JPG (copy)
Ryan Slaten stands on the mound for the Wildcats Wednesday. (Darius Goodman/Tallapoosa Publishers)

The final week of the regular season is rapidly approaching and with a number of programs in line for the postseason already, there is much still to be decided as programs look to end the regular season on a high note.

Benjamin Russell (9-14)

The Wildcats’ struggles continued last week with their skid coming to five-straight games. Benjamin Russell fell to Wetumpka in a pivotal series and were unable to overcome the Indians, who won 6-1 in game one and 5-2 in the second. Benjamin Russell also fell to Dadeville despite having multiple chances to push runners across the plate throughout the game.

Dadeville Tigers (14-10)

Dadeville’s been on a roll. Last week, the Tigers dismantled Beulah to keep their postseason hopes alive and against the Bobcats last week at home, Tripp McKinley threw a gem of a perfect-game. Dadeville also won with a combined score of 45-3 over three games. The Tigers even added a non-area win over Benjamin Russell High to keep their win streak alive at four.

 

Central Coosa (0-11)

Central Coosa’s baseball program dropped two games last week against Comer in a combined score of 21-1.

Horseshoe Bend (6-10)

The Generals are looking a bit better entering this week of play. Following a loss to Elmore County on Monday, the Generals tore apart Lanett in a home-and-away series. Horseshoe Bend took the first game 18-5 and then shut out their foe at their place 16-0.

B.B. Comer survived a close game to capture a 14-13 win over the Generals in a walk off. The Generals tacked on six runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome the 13-7 deficit but after surrendering the lead-off hit, the runner advanced on back-to-back steals and reached home on a fielder’s choice despite the attempt to throw the runner out at the plate.

Reeltown (12-9)

The Rebels have cooled down to start April, dropping three of their last four games. Last week, the Rebels managed to pick apart Pike County 12-2 but the Rebels dropped games to Alabama Christian (9-7) and Elmore County (10-4).

