A field of bass fishing professionals from around the world began their four-day competition for a top award of up to $135,000 at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at Lake Martin on Wednesday in Alexander City.
Rookie pro Barron Adams of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 17 pounds, 2 ounces to take the early lead after the first day. Adams holds a 15-ounce lead over pro Derrick Snaveley of Piney Flats, Tennessee, who caught five bass weighing 16-3, good for second place.
“I was fishing on the lower end of the lake, trying to sight fish for most of the day,” Adams said in a release. “I caught the big one first thing this morning off a bed. Then I ran around and plucked a few more and tried to find some big ones for tomorrow.”
Adams said he caught his big one — an 8-pound, 13-ounce giant — on a Texas-rigged white Gambler Burner Craw. The catch won the day’s $500 Berkley Big Bass in the pro division
He also weighed in a few fish on a 3/8-ounce green-pumpkin-colored jig with a green-pumpkin Zoom Fat Albert Twin Tail Grub. His limit that he brought to the scale consisted of four largemouth and one spotted bass.
“I found a 6-pounder and a 4-pounder still on the bed,” Adams said. “They wouldn’t bite for me today, but hopefully they will (today). I’m in the last flight (today), and during practice it seemed like I was getting bit a little more later in the evening so hopefully that is a good thing.
First thing in the morning I’m going to run to those bedders and pick a couple of fish off and then I’ll start fishing. I can throw a shaky-head around docks and get bit doing that if I have to. Hopefully I can get what I need.”
Overall there were 750 bass weighing 1,513 pounds, 8 ounces caught by 150 pros Wednesday. The catch included 150 five-bass limits – every pro that was on the water caught a limit.
The Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at Lake Martin is hosted by the Alexander City Chamber.
In Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit competition, the full field of 150 anglers compete in the two-day opening round Wednesday and today. The top 30 pros based on their two-day accumulated weight advance to Friday. Only the top 10 pros continue competition Saturday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.
The top 10 pros after day one on Lake Martin are:
1. Barron Adams (Mineral Bluff, Georgia): 5 bass, 17-2
2. Derrick Snavely (Piney Flats, Tennessee): 5 bass, 16-3
3. Ron Nelson (Berrien Springs, Michigan.): 5 bass, 14-3
4. Dylan Hays (El Dorado, Arkansas): 5 bass, 14-0
5. Tom Redington (Royse City, Texas): 5 bass, 14-0
6. Spencer Shuffield (Hot Springs, Arkansas): 5 bass, 13-14
7. Jon Canada (Helena, Alabama): 5 bass, 13-12
8. Lendell Martin Jr. (Nacogdoches, Louisiana): 5 bass, 13-12
9. Matt Becker (Finleyville, Pennsylvania): 5 bass, 13-10
T10. Jason Vance (Battle Ground, Indiana): 5 bass, 13-8
T10. Randy Allen (Gilliam, Louisiana): 5 bass, 13-8
T10. Dakota Ebare (Denham Springs, Louisiana): 5 bass, 13-8
For a full list of results visit FLWFishing.com.