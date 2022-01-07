In pivotal area games, sometimes the contributions of a few key players make all the difference.
Such was the case for Dadeville girls basketball Friday.
The Tigers received 94 percent of their scoring from the trio of Nhylee Banks, D’aja Caldwell and Janiya Wyckoff to land a 32-21 road victory against Reeltown to open area play.
That all despite a bevy of travel and foul calls raining down on both them and the Rebels.
“They kept their composure, they worked hard,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “I think they worked through a lot of things, calls that were good calls but things we had to work through that could have frustrated them.”
Banks, Caldwell and Wyckoff each finished with exactly 10 points for Dadeville, leading all scorers.
Senior center Makayla Langston led the Rebels with five.
“We had open looks at the basket, we just missed a lot of shots,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “I felt like they kind of outworked us too, on the boards. Then I think we were 3-of-10 from the free throw line, a lot of those were the front end of one-and-ones. I think the difference in the game was that they hit a lot more open 3s than we did and made more free throws.”
The 11-point margin of victory for the Tigers in such a low-scoring game can appear deceptively comfortable.
Dadeville entered the final period ahead just 19-17, and a midrange jumper from Reeltown junior forward Yonna Kimble tied the score in the early stretches.
From there, though, the Tigers embarked on a 10-1 run to seal their victory.
Reeltown boasts a trio of starters standing at or near six feet, matching with two similarly measured forwards that start for Dadeville — Caldwell and senior center Layla Grace — making for an interior slugfest that played out for the first 24 minutes.
But it was Banks and Wyckoff, both guards, stepping outside to hit back-to-back triples that took a 21-19 lead to a 27-19 foregone conclusion for the Tigers.
“That helped us out a lot, especially knowing that they had such large girls inside,” Holloway said. “We were going to have to keep the floor spread and we were going to have to work hard for pretty much every shot. I think they did a good job of working well together.”
Turnovers were a major issue for both sides in the contest, but particularly the Rebels, who had trouble both creating passing lanes to get the ball to their bigs down low and dealing with Dadeville’s relentless press.
The Tigers closed the first half on an 8-0 run, with Banks, Caldwell and Wyckoff each scoring.
“We’ve just got to take care of the ball better,” Solomon said. “I thought defensively, particularly before we got in foul trouble, we looked really good. A little bit of foul trouble right before the half kind of took us out of what we were doing, and we didn’t make good enough adjustments right there before halftime.”
Holloway credited senior point guard Kaniyah Wilkerson as the main catalyst behind both their press and half-court takeaways Friday, as her on-ball defense at the top of the key frustrated many Reeltown ball handlers.
She also did a good job running the Tigers’ offense, Holloway added.
“I know she doesn’t always score a lot but she brings a lot to us as far as her composure and her defense and being a smart player,” Holloway said.
Dadeville and Reeltown will rematch at Dadeville Jan. 24, but several games await both sides in the meantime. Dadeville takes on Notasulga at home Tuesday while Reeltown plays at Beulah in another area matchup.