“It’s the worst possible time to have a bye week.”
Benjamin Russell football coach Kevin Smith summed it pretty well.
The Wildcats, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, had to sit on the sidelines this week and wait for their season finale against Valley.
Especially with knowing the final game is virtual meaningless — except for pride, of course — it’s difficult to keep high school kids focused during the off week. But Smith was extremely pleased with how his Wildcats faced the challenge.
“This group of seniors and juniors, I can’t speak highly enough of them for how they’ve handled this situation,” Smith said. “Rarely do we not make the playoffs but when we have not made the playoffs, we haven’t had a bye week plus two more games still. We’ve got almost a month left in the season and especially with today’s kids, they’re always ready to move onto the next thing anyway.
“But if (our guys) are, they’re not showing it. I can’t tell it at practice. They do a good job. Everyone is still showing up. They’re participating in film. So that just shows maturity; they understand why they’re playing the game.”
The Wildcats treated the bye week as much like a normal week as possible with one slight change. They didn’t game plan for an opponent much at all. Benjamin Russell faces Valley next week at home for its season finale, but it wasn’t until Thursday the Wildcats even looked at the Rams’ film.
After using Monday to do only lifting, it was business as usual for BRHS with practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Wildcats didn’t practice Friday for a few reasons. The first being they normally wouldn’t anyway on game day, but also because a lot of players are taking the ACT today and Smith wanted to give them a chance to focus solely on that.
Although Benjamin Russell certainly wants to get a win to finish off the season, Smith said he wouldn’t typically use the bye week to get in extra preparation for an upcoming team so that’s nothing unusual.
“We would do that in most cases — maybe not all cases,” Smith said. “I could see a situation where it was going to be a region championship or something and you’re coming up against a Wetumpka or an Opelika and you needed two weeks. It’s not that we don’t need all the practice we can get for Valley, but we’re practicing for Valley by cleaning up ourselves.”
Despite the seniors coming up on their final football game for the Wildcats, Smith said the coaching staff is treating everyone the same and the entire team is trying to get better for this year; it isn’t just focused on the future. There are certain places BRHS has been keying on, like the passing game and special teams, but it’s more like a “mini spring practice” for the week, according to Smith.
“Right now we’re coaching them all exactly the same as if they’re all going to be with us on and on and on,” Smith said. “As coaches, you start looking and evaluating what we’re going to do in the spring but as far as practice and the season goes, it’s not different. It’s my job to keep our guys focused on the sport they’re in.”
It’s helped Benjamin Russell varsity basketball practice hasn’t gotten started yet despite the first allowed day of practice was Monday. It’s still to be determined whether the Wildcats will begin hoops practice this week or wait until the football season is complete.