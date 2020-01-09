Bruce Pearl isn’t just known for his work on the basketball court as Auburn’s men’s coach. He’s also been a constant support of the fight against cancer, and he and his organization have done a lot of work locally over the years to help in this community.
For the fifth year, Russell Medical Foundation will be named one of the benefitting organizations of the Pearl family foundation, AUTLive, which is a fight against cancer campaign.
In just four years, Russell Medical Foundation has received close to $30,000 from AUTLive, according to a press release. The money received is designated for UAB Medicine – Russell Medical Cancer Center and benefits patients directly. Whether it is for gas to get back and forth to treatments or a prescription not covered by insurance, AUTLive helps to meet those needs and ease the burdens of those in treatment.
Currently, AUTLive is selling T-shirts for the Tigers’ AUTLive game Feb. 1 against Kentucky. Shirts cost $25 and are available at the Russell Medical Gift shop and Half Moon Market & Interiors, and the money raised through the shirt sale will be divided amongst nine organizations, including Russell Medical Foundation. Those organizations, which are around the entire state and also include Smile-A-Mile, Coosa Valley Medical Center, Children’s of Alabama, East Alabama Medical Center, Joy to Life, aTeam Ministries, Cancer Wellness Foundation and Russell Hill, will all be represented at the Kentucky game on the court at halftime as well as many of the patients they serve.
Russell Medical Foundation is the supporting organization of Russell Medical and its mission is to create a healthier future by recognizing and supporting the healthcare needs of the residents of Alexander City and the Lake Martin area.