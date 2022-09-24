It was not pretty, but Auburn got back in the win column on Saturday against Missouri.
After an ugly loss to Penn State last week, Auburn stuck with the ground game and got out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter against the visiting Tigers.
That lead slipped away fast in the second quarter, as Missouri pushed the game to the halftime score of 14-14.
However, it was the homefield Tigers who came out victorious 17-14, on the boot of kicker Anders Carlson, who connected on a 39-yard field goal to win the day.
“Everyone in our locker room is exhausted,” said head coach Bryan Harsin. “They did what they needed to do to win the football game.”
Auburn’s 14-point first quarter lead was aided behind a 14-play drive that consisted of all runs and was capped off by a rushing touchdown by starting quarterback Robby Ashford.
The next touchdown was a result of the team’s first takeaway of the year, by EDGE Derick Hall.
Hall was an absolute monster on the day. He had five solo tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and his pick. Without Hall, Auburn could very likely have put up another stinker of a game at home.
Former Hall teammate Chandler Wooten chimed in postgame about Hall's big day.
Derick Hall is a 1st rounder— Chandler Wooten (@ItsMeWootang) September 24, 2022
“Tipped balls are picked balls,” Hall said. “You win the turnover battle, you win the game.”
On Saturday, Auburn won the turnover battle for the first time all season.
“We really leaned on our defense a lot today,” Harsin said.
Outside of Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe led the team in tackles with eight, corners Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James each had a pass breakup and Colby Wooden had a sack of his own.
However, even with Hall’s monster day, no play was bigger than redshirt-freshman safety Cayden Bridges’ fumble recovery.
With only three seconds left in regulation, Missouri attempted a field goal to end the game. They missed wide right from only 26-yards out.
Auburn got the ball to start the overtime period, and after almost throwing a pick, settled for a Carlson field goal.
Prior to that kick, Carlson had missed all three of his kicks on the day, with only two counting towards his stat sheet due to a penalty.
“We trust Anders,” Harsin said. “There is no doubt about that.”
Down 17-14, it was all up to the visitors.
Missouri drove, and found themselves sniffing Auburn’s end zone and the win.
Missouri’s back took a ball up the visiting side and stretched out for the pylon. However, the ball slipped out of his hands and rolled into the empty end zone.
It was Bridges who came up with the ball, resulting in a touchback, and an Auburn victory.
“The ball bounced our way,” Harsin said. “We have not had a lot of things bounce our way.”
On Missouri’s 13 drives, Auburn’s defense played about as good as anyone could ask.
The Tigers forced eight Missouri punts, got an interception and recovered the game winning fumble. On Missouri’s game-tying touchdown, Auburn gambled and had many rotational players in, possibly thinking the victory was already in hand.
Missouri only completed 14 passes on the day and Auburn's defense held Missouri to 4-13 on third down.
While Auburn’s day was far from pretty, and was about one play away from disaster, something must have been in the air in Jordan-Hare Stadium and Auburn walked away victorious.
“Credit to Missouri, but credit more to my team because we got the dub,” Ashford said.
Ashford had a so-so night, passing for 127 yards on 12-18 throwing. He led the team in rushing with 46 yards, in his first collegiate start. For now, Ashford is 1-0 as an Auburn starter.
“We knew if we stuck together, we would get the W,” Ashford said. “This was one of the most emotional games I have ever been in.”
When overtime ended, and Auburn had won, Hall captured the moment best.
“This game was crazy,” Hall said. “My heart stopped a couple times today. This is what you come to Auburn for.”