T.J. Finley against SJSU
Buy Now

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley warms up before a game against San José State. Jordan-Hare Stadium, September 10, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

It took Auburn almost the entire 60 minutes to outlast visiting San José State, but the Tigers came out victorious with a 24-16 win over the Spartans.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you