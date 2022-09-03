While Auburn’s opening week game may have been against Mercer, a win is a win.
Auburn started its season 1-0 with a 42-16 win over the Bears on Saturday.
“It means a lot to this program when you can start 1-0,” said quarterback T.J. Finley.
The major storyline for Auburn this off-season was who would be the starting quarterback.
The question of whether to play incumbent starter T.J. Finley or the athletic-transfer Robby Ashford was on the minds of just about every Auburn fan for months following the team’s loss in the Birmingham Bowl.
So, Auburn played them both.
Finley got the start against the Bears, but Ashford got his first college snap on the fourth play of the game. Ashford frequently rotated in and out with Finley, being used as the mobile quarterback between the pair.
“It was a dream come true,” Ashford said. “I would not want to play for any other team.”
Ashford did not attempt a pass in the first half, but led the team in rushing up until Auburn’s final play of the first half. Ashford finished the first half with five rushing attempts for 71 yards, with a long of 49.
Ashford’s run for 49 yards was the longest by an Auburn quarterback since 2016.
“Just being able to play football, getting out there felt surreal,” Ashford said.
Finley took care of all the passing duties in the first half. He went 8-11 for 100 yards with one touchdown and one pick. His interception set up the lone Mercer score of the first half.
Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau drew up a play in the second quarter that featured both Finley and Ashford, giving Auburn a wrinkle that gave the Tigers all sorts of options on offense.
Finley took the snap, who tossed it to Ashford on a sweep, who then pitched it out to running back Tank Bigsby for a long gain.
“That play felt good,” Ashford said. “We were all excited about it. I gave the ball to the best running back in the nation. Whenever you can get the ball to a guy like that, it is an amazing feeling.”
Finley said that Auburn did not design the play, but rather that they stole it from a late-2000s Baylor playbook.
“We stole the play from Baylor actually,” Finley said. “They used to run it with Robert Griffin.”
To open the second half, Finley threw a lazy interception across the middle of the field that ended his night. The next series for Auburn saw Ashford take over permanently.
Robby Ashford: "I got my first drive and I was thankful we scored on it."
All Ashford did was orchestrate an 80-yard, seven play drive that culminated in running back Jarquez Hunter’s third rushing score of the night. Hunter’s three touchdowns were the first by a Tiger running back since 2019.
Fans got to see Ashford’s throwing ability on the scoring drive too, highlighted by a 56-yard pass to receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson.
“To hit my big, first college pass, it was great,” Ashford said. “It gave me confidence that I could go out there and really do this.”
Ashford was driving down the field on his second series, before lightning halted the game for almost 90 minutes.
Upon the resumption of the game, Ashford gave the ball to Bigsby who exploded to the second level and scored from 39-yards out.
Bigsby finished the game with 16 carries for 147 yards and two scores.
“We ran the ball well, effectively,” Harsin said. “We want to run the football. Overall, it starts with running the ball.”
Auburn now has a blessing and a problem on its hands. The team has two capable quarterbacks who both showed they can play and start for the team.
When asked about if he wants to be the starter, the redshirt freshman Ashford was not ready to declare himself anything in particular.
“I got an opportunity to play ball tonight and that is all I can ask for,” Ashford said. “Whether I come off the bench or am starting, as long as I am helping the team, I will keep working hard.”
Harsin did say that Finley will likely remain the team’s starter, but that Ashford will continue to play.
Auburn’s next contest is a home game against San José State (1-0). To Ashford, today was a building block for the rest of the year.
“We want to go out and represent Auburn,” Ashford said. “Today was day one.”