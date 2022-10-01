Everything was going right for Auburn in the first quarter. Then it all went completely wrong.
Auburn jumped out to a 17-0 lead over LSU on Saturday. It was the first time under head coach Bryan Harsin that Auburn had such a lead over a Power 5 opponent. Auburn lost 21-17.
“We had our opportunities,” Harsin said. “We have to close that gap, find ways to finish, play four quarters.”
Playing four quarters has been something that has plagued Auburn under Harsin and his staff. In Harsin’s last eight games against Power 5 teams, the Tigers have been outscored in the second-half 104-21. On Saturday, Auburn scored zero against LSU in the second half.
“It hurts,” said Auburn’s acting center Brandon Council. “We know what we have. We have got to go back to the drawing board and finish. We have got to figure out how to get it done.”
As is almost typical for Auburn recently, the team jumped out to a huge lead, large in part this time to quarterback Robby Ashford’s arm.
On his 20th birthday, Ashford tossed two touchdowns to wide receivers to start the game. Up until this game, an Auburn wide receiver had not caught a touchdown pass all season.
Anders Carlson knocked in a 29-yard field goal to give the Tigers its 17-0 lead. The game looked to be going in favor of Auburn beating LSU in three straight attempts.
Then, Ashford rolled out of the pocket and fumbled. The ball was picked up and housed by LSU’s defense. Auburn never scored again, losing yet another game it had led handily.
“We have to execute at the end of the day,” Council said. “We have to maintain the momentum we had in the first half into the second half.”
To say the least, Auburn’s second half was a comedy of errors.
Auburn had five drives in the second half. They resulted in: a punt, a turnover on downs, an interception, a punt and another interception to close the game.
One of the interceptions was by former LSU wide receiver Koy Moore, who was tasked with throwing on a trick play. He attempted to throw the ball out of bounds, but threw it right into the hands of a defender, about a yard shy of the sideline.
The second interception was by Ashford, trying to hit Moore.
According to Greg Brooks Jr., the LSU defender who intercepted the ball, he knew the play was coming. Auburn had apparently run the same play five times before running it a sixth, resulting in a pick.
If you look at the game from a purely statistical manner, Auburn should have won the game by a humongous margin.
Ashford passed for over 300 yards, the largest total by an Auburn quarterback all season by over double.
Auburn’s defense held two LSU quarterbacks to 85 combined yards passing, limited future NFLer Kayshon Boutte to one catch for four yards and allowed 14 points.
As a team, Auburn put up 438 yards to LSU’s 270.
The defense had eight tackles for loss, two pass breakups, three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Those numbers read that Auburn had won. However, this time the numbers lie and the team did not win.
“We started fast,” Harsin said. “I told our guys we needed to start fast in this game. Overall, it comes down to four quarters of really executing.”
This season, Auburn averages eight points per game in the second half. Saturday’s game was the second straight game that the team had scored zero points in the second half.
The road for Auburn (3-2, 1-1) does not get easier, as the Tigers still have to face the nation’s hardest schedule. Of Auburn’s next seven games, five are against currently ranked teams including the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Georgia and Alabama respectively.
Auburn’s “cupcake” game is against Western Kentucky, a team that has already passed for well over 1,000 yards and is one of the nation’s highest scoring offenses.
The next contest for Auburn is against No. 1 Georgia, in Athens. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. Quarterback Robby Ashford was three years old.