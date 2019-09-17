Revving up the running game, No. 8 Auburn rushed for 467 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-16 homecoming win over Kent State Saturday in the Tigers’ tune-up for SEC play.
“It was a big victory for us,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Our goal was to improve each game and we did that. I thought our offensive line did an excellent job. They played their best game (Saturday).”
JaTarvious Whitlow gained 135 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Shaun Shivers and Joey Gatewood each rushed for 102 yards. It’s the first time since 1983 a trio of Auburn rushers has topped the 100-yard mark. Kam Martin added 71 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Quarterbacks Bo Nix (one) and Gatewood (two) added rushing touchdowns. The Tigers averaged 7.5 yards on 62 carries.
SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Marlon Davidson recorded 2.5 of Auburn’s five sacks. Tyrone Truesdell had 1.5 sacks with Big Kat Bryant getting one.
After Kent State kicked a field goal on the game’s opening drive, Auburn answered with Whitlow rushing for a 3-yard touchdown with 5:47 left in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead. Martin made it 14-3 on a 35-yard scoring run with 11 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
“It felt good to get everybody in,” Martin said. “Everybody made plays. I’m just ready for next week.”
After a Kent State 53-yard touchdown pass, Nix hit Sal Cannella on a 27-yard pass to set up Nix’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Anders Carlson kicked a 45-yard field goal at the end of the half to give Auburn a 24-10 halftime lead.
Whitlow scored his second rushing touchdown on the opening drive of the second half putting the Tigers on top 31-10.
Nix hit Eli Stove on a 49-yard flea-flicker for a 38-10 Auburn lead. Nix was 12 of 16 for 161 yards and a touchdown.
“We found our identity early in running the ball,” Nix said. “We really moved them up front. We got in a rhythm running the ball. That really opened up certain outside throws.”
Malzahn said, “I see him growing each game. It’s really good for him to go through the different experiences and the different looks. The first three games, we’ve seen just about everything. You expect that out of a defense if they’re playing a true freshman quarterback. That will help him as we move forward.”
Shivers’ 27-yard run set up Carlson’s second field goal, a 37-yarder on the opening play of the fourth quarter to make it 41-10.
After Kent State’s second touchdown, Malcolm Askew intercepted the Golden Flashes’ pass to negate a two-point attempt.
Gatewood scored on a pair of 2-yard runs in the fourth quarter.
“It was fun for me to be in that environment with my teammates and the home crowd,” Gatewood said. “The offensive line, the majority of the credit should always go to them. It all starts up front with them. It makes it easy when you have an O-line like them.”
A Homecoming crowd of 84,542 saw the Tigers improve to 26-6 in non-conference games in the Malzahn era.
“I just want to thank our crowd,” Malzahn said. “They were loud and outstanding on Homecoming.”
Auburn (3-0) plays its SEC opener next Saturday at Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
“We’ve played some good teams so far,” Martin said. “We know this road is not going to be easy. We have to take it one game at a time and have everybody locked in. We have a very important game next week against a very, very good team.”