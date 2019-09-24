Auburn’s perfect record in Kyle Field remains intact after the eighth-ranked Tigers went on the road Saturday and knocked off No. 17 Texas A&M, 28-20, in their first SEC game. With the win, Auburn is now 4-0 all-time in College Station.
“I’m proud of our team,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They showed a lot of guts. They showed a lot of heart. They played Auburn football. I felt like we won both lines of scrimmage, and I really felt like that was the key to the game.”
The Tigers struck early and often in Saturday’s contest. On their opening drive, Anthony Schwartz took a reverse and went 57 yards to the house to make it 7-0. It was Auburn’s longest rush of the season and the longest rush in Schwartz’s career. It was also the longest rush by any Auburn in the series against Texas A&M.
“Another thing we talked about was getting off to a fast start,” Malzahn said. “We were able to get off to a fast start. We kind of took the crowd out early.”
Two drives later, Auburn found the end zone again. This time, it was Joey Gatewood connected with John Samuel Shenker on a six-yard touchdown pass. For Gatewood, it was his first career touchdown pass.
The Tigers took a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, it was the Auburn defense that served as the catalyst. After allowing just 12 yards rushing in the first half, the Tigers caused a turnover on the first play of the second half when Daniel Thomas forced and recovered a fumble.
The turnover led to another Auburn score as Bo Nix marched the offense downfield and found Seth Williams for a 9-yard touchdown reception to make it 21-3.
Nix, a true freshman who was playing in his first true road game, finished 12 of 20 through the air for 100 yards and the touchdown. He also rushed 12 times for 38 yards, including a 7-yard run on third-and-five late in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“Our quarterback, he’s growing up before our eyes,” Malzahn said. “First road start in this environment against that team, he did a really good job for us. He protected the football, and then of course the very last play was a huge zone read and he had enough (awareness) to him to get the first down and slide. You see him growing up before your eyes.”
As a team, the Tigers outgained Texas A&M on the ground, 193-56.
The Aggies didn’t score their first touchdown until early in the fourth quarter, but Auburn responded with a 12-play, 69-yard drive that took over six minutes and was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run from JaTarvious Whitlow. He led the Tigers with 67 yards on 18 carries.
Derrick Brown was dominant for the Auburn defense with four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble. The two sacks and three tackles for loss were single-game career highs for the preseason All-American.