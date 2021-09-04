Auburn not only winning, but dominating its Group of Five conference opponent was the expectation Saturday.
The Tigers were 37-point favorites according to the Caesars Sportsbook entering the contest. Auburn, an SEC team, posted a winning record in 2020.
Akron, who plays in the meager MAC, went 1-5.
But sometimes things don’t go according to plan in Week 1. Multiple top 15 teams were upset across the college football landscape Saturday, and many more had closer scrapes than expected with competition considered inferior.
That’s why it was good for Auburn fans to see the Tigers run roughshod over the Zips 60-10, and especially good to see Auburn’s offense under the guidance of junior quarterback Bo Nix and sophomore running back Tank Bigsby post big gain after big gain.
“I thought our guys came out ready to play,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said after his first win at the helm of the program. “We’ve had a lot of work, a lot of focus on what they’ve had to do over the last nine months to get themselves prepared, and today was an example of what we’re capable of doing.”
Auburn had posted 457 total yards and held a 46-0 lead when its starters exited the game with 10:59 remaining in the third quarter against Akron. The Tigers blew open eight plays for 20 or more yards.
Nix finished 20 for 22 with 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Bigsby added 119 and two touchdowns in just 13 carries on the ground.
“I thought we ran the ball well, which allowed us to be able to throw against some one-on-one matchups,” Harsin said. “The O-line protected our quarterback well, and I thought Bo made good decisions.”
Bigsby’s talents were showcased from Auburn’s first drive.
The running back picked up 17 yards in three carries, then took a handoff left, slipped an arm tackle and burst up the seam of Akron’s defense for a 32-yard touchdown run. The Tigers led 6-0 with 6:55 to play in the first quarter after a missed extra point.
“I was very excited, first one of the season, with my teammates,” Bigsby said. “It was a big moment. It was a big moment for Auburn at the time. I had the energy and I just celebrated. I felt like I needed to celebrate.”
In the third quarter Bigsby broke off another 31-yard run around the right end.
Harsin felt the play of not just Bigsby, but senior running back Shaun Shivers and the offensive line blocking for them performed well against the Zips.
“I thought Tank ran hard tonight,” Harsin said. “I thought Shaun ran hard tonight. We took care of the football, it was good to see that. The O-line gave them opportunities.”
He even produced as a receiver when he had to. With Auburn ahead 6-0 in the first quarter, Nix sat in a clean pocket with eons to throw the ball, unable to find an open target. Eventually he checked down to Bigsby, who picked up 19 yards on a catch-and-run to set up Shivers for a similar 19-yard receiving touchdown jaunt.
Nix’s arm proved just as deadly as Bigsby’s legs.
With Auburn starting at its own 8-yard-line following a punt, Nix found senior wide receiver Shedrick Jackson streaking downfield off play action and hit him for a 42-yard gain.
“You saw the plays that he executed, everybody saw that,” Harsin said about Nix. “What I got to see was his presence and leadership in the huddle, his poise on the two-minute drive to get us into field goal range and to get points at the end of the half, and just some of the other things too that not everybody would know. We called some shot plays that might not have been there and he made the right decisions.”
Sophomore wide receiver Kobe Hudson broke open in the endzone a few plays later to cap a six-play, 92-yard scoring drive with a 28-yard touchdown. The Tigers led 27-0 with 9:44 remaining until halftime.
Earlier in the quarter it was sophomore wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson who found space for a 34-yard scoring catch.
“I was excited to get out there and be consistent, be in control of the game and know where to go with the ball,” Nix said. “That’s the main thing you have to take care of when you’re at quarterback is just knowing where to go with the ball, the rest takes care of itself. Our guys did a great job getting open today.”
Nix’s 91 percent completion rate was an Auburn record with a minimum of 20 attempts.
Tougher tests than Akron await the Tigers. After another cupcake in Alabama State next week, they travel to Penn State to take on what may be a top 15 Nittany Lions squad.
In any case, Auburn’s offense is showing big-play ability right away in 2021.