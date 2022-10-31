Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State.
Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday.
“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Cohen was in his seventh year as AD at State, before stepping down on Monday. He previously served as the school’s head baseball coach from 2009-2016. Cohen won SEC Coach of the Year twice as the skipper for the Bulldogs.
“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”
The SEC is familiar territory with Cohen, as he is from Tuscaloosa and graduated from State. He served as an assistant baseball coach at Florida and also the head man at Kentucky.
As athletics director, Cohen has been in charge of many hirings and improvements to State’s athletics department.
Notably, Cohen hired head baseball coach Chris Lemonis who led State the 2021 College World Series Championship, the only national championship in school history.
Five Mississippi State programs have had their best seasons with Cohen in charge including softball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and women’s basketball.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In the spring of 2019, Cohen and the school opened a new $68 million ballpark, Dudy Noble Field. He also oversaw the completion of an almost $4 million football locker room renovation and a $8 tennis pavilion.
Auburn baseball’s Butch Thompson, who led the Tigers to the College World Series last season, served under Cohen from 2009-2015 as an assistant coach before being hired by the Tigers.
Not all of Cohen’s time at State has been record-setting however. He hired Nikki McCray-Penson as the women’s basketball coach in 2020, with McCray-Penson leaving after one season.
Cohen also hired Joe Moorhead to replace Dan Mullen as head football coach in 2018. Moorhead only lasted two seasons before he was replaced with Mike Leach. Moorhead and Leach have combined for a 30-28 record with the Bulldogs.
Financially, Auburn is paying Cohen over double what it paid former athletics director Allen Greene. Greene made $625,000 a year, before he stepped down in late August. Cohen had recently received a raise at Mississippi State, upping his salary to $1.1 million after signing a four-year extension in July.
Cohen will replace interim AD Rich McGlynn, who Cohen promoted to deputy athletics director. Auburn is also in the process of hiring an assistant AD to oversee Name, Image and Likeness programs within the university.
Auburn recently had made an offer to Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, as reported by 5NewsOnline in Fayetteville. Auburn made an offer to Yurachek to the tune of $2 million annually, but Arkansas countered by raising Yurachek’s salary to $1.5 million annually and Yurachek was retained.
The first sporting event Cohen will oversee as Auburn’s athletics director is a Saturday football game as Auburn travels to none other than Mississippi State.