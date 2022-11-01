After firing Bryan Harsin Monday morning, Auburn has fired most of Harsin’s staff members.
Amongst those fired were football chief of staff Brad Larrondo, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, director of recruiting Darren Uscher, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, general manager and director of scouting and recruiting Drew Fabianich and strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman.
In replacement of Harsin, Auburn named running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as the interim coach, for the remaining four games of the season.
Williams played running back at Auburn from 2001 to 2004 and was drafted fifth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. As a Tiger, he rushed for over 3,800 yards and scored 45 touchdowns in 42 games.
As a rookie for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams won Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Williams was hired in 2019 as the running backs coach at Auburn, most notably coaching Tank Bigsby won the SEC Freshman of the year in 2020.
Williams will serve as only the third interim coach in Auburn history. The two previous interim coaches were Bill Oliver who went 2-3 in 1998 and Kevin Steele who coached the 2020 Citrus Bowl loss.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Tuesday, Auburn released its designations for its coaches for the remainder of the year.
Zac Etheridge remains associate head coach and will continue to coach defensive backs. Will Friend was promoted from offensive line to Co-Offensive Coordinator along with Ike Hilliard, who was promoted from wide receivers coach but will still coach wide receivers.
Jeff Schmedding, a holdover from Harsin’s staff, will continue to serve in his defensive coordinator role. Roc Bellantoni will coach special teams and EDGE rushers. Joe Bernardi will take over tight ends. Jimmy Brumbaugh will coach the defensive line.
Christian Robinson will coach linebackers and Kendall Simmons and Mike Hartline will coach offensive line and quarterbacks respectively.
Auburn released its depth chart on Tuesday, and no changes were made in terms of depth ahead of the Mississippi State game. All four players that had previously declared that they would enter the transfer portal, were officially entered in on Tuesday.
The Tigers kickoff with Mississippi State in Starkville at 6:30 on Saturday, before returning home next Saturday for another 6:30 kick with Texas A&M.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.