With three rushing touchdowns and a pick-six, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams said that Auburn was back to playing “big boy football” on Saturday.
“We are bringing back big boy football,’ Williams said. “Coming downhill, hitting you in the mouth. It's fight or quit.”
As for its fight, it seemed like Auburn had plenty of fight in its 41-17 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Tank Bigsby rushed for 110 yards and a score while his running mate Jarquez Hunter rushed for 109 and a score on the ground himself, while also channeling his inner Williams by throwing a touchdown pass to Koy Moore.
In 2004, as a player for Auburn, Williams took a pitch from quarterback Jason Campbell in almost the exact same spot on the field that Hunter got his pitch, right around the opponent’s 30.
Williams tossed the ball behind a wall of blockers downfield to Anthony Mix for a score. Hunter did the same with Moore.
Hunter said the play was installed on Monday, and when the right time arose, the team was going to bust it out against the Hilltoppers.
“I did play a little quarterback in high school you know,” Hunter said postgame.
That score gave Auburn a 17-3 lead with about seven minutes to play in the second quarter. But before the quarter ended, Auburn surrendered two touchdowns and went into half tied at 17.
Williams said at halftime, he spoke very briefly with the team. He elected to give his 24 seniors the floor instead in what was their final halftime at Jordan-Hare.
While Auburn played well in the first half, the team that came out in the second half was incredible.
The Tigers put up 24 second half points, while giving up zero to WKU. Auburn’s final score of 41 was its highest output in a game since Week 1 of last year against Akron.
“In the first half we were just trying to play with our competition,” Hunter said. “In the second half, we dominated.”
Auburn’s offense put up 184 of its 252 rushing yards in the second half, highlighted by a 35-yard score from Bigsby and a 40-yarder from Hunter.
“I saw that green grass and I knew it was over with,” Hunter said of his touchdown.
The second half, which had been a plague for Auburn’s team under previous head coach Bryan Harsin, was actually Auburn’s best aspect on senior night.
In the second half, senior, and former Hilltopper, Marcus Bragg forced a fumble against his former team and senior Dylan Brooks recorded his first career sack. Williams was more than pleased with the way his seniors finished their final game at home.
“24 seniors,” Williams said. “The way they have responded… They have had every reason to fold, every excuse. But they wanted more. They gave me so much confidence to do my job.”
Williams also said that before the Mississippi State game he was a “scared puppy.” But now, he has confidence in himself because of how much his team believes in him.
“I have gone from my first week as a scared puppy, to having guys come out of my office saying, ‘Coach, I believe in you,’” Williams said.
Auburn actually gave up more yards than it produced on Saturday, giving up a total of 396 yards to the Hilltopper offense compared to Auburn’s 374.
Those numbers hardly seemed to matter though as the last time WKU scored would be with seven seconds to go in the first half. In the second, the Toppers would throw two picks, turn the ball over on downs twice and punt three times.
“That was special,” said senior defensive lineman Colby Wooden on the second half shutout. “I didn’t recognize it until after the game. That is one way to go out in Jordan-Hare.”
Next up on the schedule is the biggest game of them all, the Iron Bowl. This year’s game will be played in Tuscaloosa, where the Tigers have not won since 2010.
If Auburn wins next Saturday, the Tigers will finish their regular season 6-6 and be bowl eligible, something that seemed impossible to achieve before Williams took over.
As acting head coach, Williams is 2-1 and currently on a two game win streak. His two game streak is tied with Harsin for their longest win streaks at Auburn.
When asked what his thoughts are for the Iron Bowl, Williams smiled and kept it breif.
"I am on fire," Williams said.