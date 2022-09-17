It took Auburn all the way until the fourth quarter to score its first touchdown.
During a crowd orange-out against the first Big Ten Conference opponent to ever visit Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn got manhandled against No. 22 Penn State, losing 41-12.
“We have a better football team than what we showed tonight,” said head coach Bryan Harsin.
Auburn had two highlight plays all day against Penn State, both not impacting the game much at all.
On the second play of the night, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford scrambled up the right sideline before being met by linebacker Owen Pappoe who rocked Clifford off his feet and forced a fumble that rolled out of bounds.
Auburn turned that drive-ending hit into three points, taking an early lead of 3-0. Auburn did not lead again in the game.
The Nittany Lions went down and scored on the following drive, followed by another Auburn field goal. Down 7-6, Auburn went on to surrender 24 unanswered points until the team’s only other highlight worthy play.
With quarterback T.J. Finley’s night over, Robby Ashford took the reins and marched Auburn down to the Penn State red zone. Ashford connected with running back Jarquez Hunter on a pass, where Hunter hurdled his defender and dove into the end zone for Auburn’s first touchdown of the day.
Hunter’s score pushed Auburn to a 38-12 deficit.
“I just felt for the most part that it was just sloppy all around,” said tight end John Samuel Shenker.
Turnovers were unsurprisingly a problem for Auburn again, as the Tigers have moved their turnover margin to -8.
Both Finley and Ashford threw interceptions, Finley’s fourth and Ashford’s second. Finley also lost a fumble before being pulled from the game.
“That is not a sustainable formula,” Harsin said. “We cannot turn it over. Everybody knows that. You just have to be able to overcome it.”
The Auburn offensive line was practically nonexistent, allowing six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
The Tigers ran the ball 36 times for 171 yards but it took Auburn until the fourth quarter for a running back to surpass Finley as the team’s leading rusher.
“There were problems with our offensive line, tight ends and running backs,” Shenker said. “There were receivers running wrong routes.”
Defensively, Auburn allowed almost 500 yards to Penn State. On the season, Auburn has allowed over 1,000 yards combined to its first three opponents.
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton out-rushed and out-scored the entire Auburn team. He was not even Penn State’s starter at the position.
Auburn’s defense forced two fumbles on the night, but did not recover either. Through three games, the Tiger defense has yet to recover a turnover.
After the game, Harsin blamed himself and the coaching staff for not having his team ready to compete.
“We did not have the team prepared well enough to play the game we wanted to play,” Harsin said.
Naturally, Harsin was asked postgame about his job security.
“I am always coaching for this football team and these players,” Harsin said. “I can control what I do each and every day. I do not control anything other than what I do.”
Next up for the ailing Tigers (2-1) is an 11 a.m. home kickoff against SEC opponent Missouri (2-1). Shenker said his team needs to move past tonight, and prepare themselves better for their date with the visiting Tigers.
“We still have a lot of games,” Shenker said. “We will flush this one tomorrow and move to Mizzu. That game starts a whole new season.”