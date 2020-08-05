Athletic competition won't be affected by Alexander City Schools delaying the first day of school.
In an effort to ensure Alexander City Schools’ Return to Learn plan is properly followed, the Alexander City Board of Education approved this morning to push the start of the 2020-21 school year for traditional students to Sept. 8.
Virtual classes will still begin Aug. 20 and teachers will still be expected to start Aug. 13 as planned.
As for athletic competition, games are still on as scheduled at this time, according to Benjamin Russell athletic director and football coach Kevin Smith.