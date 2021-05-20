The Alabama Community College Conference announced their All-Region 22 list which contained All-North, All-South and All-Region 22 student-athletes.
On the list featured Asia McWaters from Central Alabama Community College as she was named to the All-Region 22 Battery First team and All-North Battery First team lists.
All-Region 22
Battery
First-Team
Haylee Folds, Wallace State
Ashlynn Jenkins, Coastal Alabama-South
Katherine Richardson, Coastal Alabama-South
Emily Boin, Shelton State
Asia McWaters, Central Alabama
Second-Team
Ana Aaron, Marion Military
Madison Wright, Snead State
Josie Ingle, Wallace-Dothan
Grayson Laney, Wallace-Dothan
Madison White, Chattahoochee Valley
Designated Player
First-Team
Jada Askew, Central Alabama
Second-Team
Tia Coleman - Lurleen B. Wallace
Utility
First-Team
Jessica Morales, Marion Military
Second-Team
Jordan Davis, Bishop State
Infield
First-Team
Brantly Bonds, Wallace State
Maddie Catron, Wallace State
Caitlin McRee, Coastal Alabama-South
Molly Pendley, Snead State
Kenzie Bayer, Southern Union
Second-Team
Jaiden Farnetti, Wallace State
Ryleigh Baker, Bishop State
Asia Jones, Wallace-Dothan
Carolyn Carter, Chattahoochee Valley
Lanie Dreyer, Bishop State
Outfield
First-Team
Gracie Benton, Wallace State
Emma Houston, Wallace-Dothan
Felicity Frame, Wallace State
Jaycee Dill, Snead State
Second-Team
Madison Brown, Wallace-State
Gracie Edge, Coastal Alabama-East
Haley Lyner, Southern Union
Breanna Hernandez, Coastal Alabama-East
Region 22 Player of the Year - Brantly Bonds - Wallace State
Region 22 Pitcher of the Year - Haylee Folds - Wallace State
Region 22 Coach of the Year - A.J. Daugherty - Wallace State
All-North
Battery
Haylee Folds, Wallace State
Emily Boin, Shelton State
Asia McWaters, Central Alabama
Ana Aaron, Marion Military Institute
Madison Wright, Snead State
Designated Player
Jada Askew, Central Alabama
Utility
Jessica Morales, Marion Military Institute
Infield
Brantly Bonds, Wallace State
Maddie Cartron, Wallace State
Molly Pendley, Snead State
Kenzie Bayer, Southern Union
Jaiden Farnetti, Wallace State
Outfield
Gracie Benton, Wallace State
Felicity Frame, Wallace State
Jaycee Dill, Snead State
Haley Lyner, Southern Union
Coach of the Year
AJ Daugherty, Wallace State
Pitcher of the Year
Haylee Folds, Wallace State
Player of the Year
Brantly Bonds, Wallace State
All-South
Battery
Ashlynn Jenkins, Coastal Alabama-South
Katherine Richardson, Coastal Alabama-South
Josie Ingle, Wallace-Dothan
Grayson Laney, Wallace-Dothan
Madison White, Chattahoochee Valley CC
Designated Player
Tia Coleman, Lurleen B. Wallace
Utility
Jordan Davis, Bishop State
Infield
Caitlin McRee, Coastal Alabama South
Ryleigh Baker, Bishop State
Asia Jones, Wallace-Dothan
Carolyn Carter, Chattahoochee Valley
Lanie Dreyer, Boshop State
Outfield
Emma Houston, Wallace-Dothan
Madison Brown, Wallace-Dothan
Gracie Edge, Coastal Alabama East
Breanna Hernandez, Coastal Alabama East
Coach of the Year – Mallory Radwitch, Coastal Alabama-South
Pitcher of the Year – Ashlynn Jenkins, Coastal Alabama-South
Player of the Year – Katherine Richardson, Coastal Alabama-South