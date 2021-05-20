AsiaMcWaters.jpeg

Asia McWaters, Central Alabama Community College. (Central Alabama Community College Athletics website)

The Alabama Community College Conference announced their All-Region 22 list which contained All-North, All-South and All-Region 22 student-athletes.

On the list featured Asia McWaters from Central Alabama Community College as she was named to the All-Region 22 Battery First team and All-North Battery First team lists.

All-Region 22

Battery

First-Team

Haylee Folds, Wallace State

Ashlynn Jenkins, Coastal Alabama-South

Katherine Richardson, Coastal Alabama-South

Emily Boin, Shelton State

Asia McWaters, Central Alabama

Second-Team

Ana Aaron, Marion Military

Madison Wright, Snead State

Josie Ingle, Wallace-Dothan

Grayson Laney, Wallace-Dothan

Madison White, Chattahoochee Valley

Designated Player

First-Team

Jada Askew, Central Alabama

Second-Team

Tia Coleman - Lurleen B. Wallace

Utility

First-Team

Jessica Morales, Marion Military

Second-Team

Jordan Davis, Bishop State

Infield

First-Team

Brantly Bonds, Wallace State

Maddie Catron, Wallace State

Caitlin McRee, Coastal Alabama-South

Molly Pendley, Snead State

Kenzie Bayer, Southern Union

Second-Team

Jaiden Farnetti, Wallace State

Ryleigh Baker, Bishop State

Asia Jones, Wallace-Dothan

Carolyn Carter, Chattahoochee Valley

Lanie Dreyer, Bishop State

Outfield

First-Team

Gracie Benton, Wallace State

Emma Houston, Wallace-Dothan

Felicity Frame, Wallace State

Jaycee Dill, Snead State 

Second-Team

Madison Brown, Wallace-State

Gracie Edge, Coastal Alabama-East

Haley Lyner, Southern Union

Breanna Hernandez, Coastal Alabama-East

Region 22 Player of the Year - Brantly Bonds - Wallace State

Region 22 Pitcher of the Year - Haylee Folds - Wallace State

Region 22 Coach of the Year - A.J. Daugherty - Wallace State

All-North

Battery

Haylee Folds, Wallace State

Emily Boin, Shelton State

Asia McWaters, Central Alabama

Ana Aaron, Marion Military Institute

Madison Wright, Snead State

Designated Player

Jada Askew, Central Alabama

Utility

Jessica Morales, Marion Military Institute

Infield

Brantly Bonds, Wallace State

Maddie Cartron, Wallace State

Molly Pendley, Snead State

Kenzie Bayer, Southern Union

Jaiden Farnetti, Wallace State

Outfield

Gracie Benton, Wallace State

Felicity Frame, Wallace State

Jaycee Dill, Snead State

Haley Lyner, Southern Union

Coach of the Year

AJ Daugherty, Wallace State

Pitcher of the Year

Haylee Folds, Wallace State

Player of the Year

Brantly Bonds, Wallace State 

All-South 

Battery

Ashlynn Jenkins, Coastal Alabama-South

Katherine Richardson, Coastal Alabama-South

Josie Ingle, Wallace-Dothan

Grayson Laney, Wallace-Dothan

Madison White, Chattahoochee Valley CC

Designated Player

Tia Coleman, Lurleen B. Wallace

Utility

Jordan Davis, Bishop State

Infield

Caitlin McRee, Coastal Alabama South

Ryleigh Baker, Bishop State

Asia Jones, Wallace-Dothan

Carolyn Carter, Chattahoochee Valley

Lanie Dreyer, Boshop State

Outfield

Emma Houston, Wallace-Dothan

Madison Brown, Wallace-Dothan

Gracie Edge, Coastal Alabama East

Breanna Hernandez, Coastal Alabama East

Coach of the Year – Mallory Radwitch, Coastal Alabama-South

Pitcher of the Year – Ashlynn Jenkins, Coastal Alabama-South

Player of the Year – Katherine Richardson, Coastal Alabama-South

