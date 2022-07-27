Players and coaches from Benjamin Russell, Dadeville and Reeltown met at the Opelika Bottling Plant to talk about their respective seasons on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each team had time at the podium to discuss season expectations, personnel, scheduling and all things football.
Dadeville
Opening comments from the Dadeville delegation were done on Tuesday by head coach Roger McDonald. He started things off by noting how Sunday marked 34 years of his career in coaching football.
This upcoming season is McDonald’s third with the Tigers and the coach said the success he has found at the school is all due to the kids.
“We came in on both sides of the ball and changed a few things,” McDonald said. “But these kids bought into it. The coaching staff has bought into it.”
In March, Dadeville opened a $2 million fieldhouse. That fieldhouse, both McDonald and players said, is a huge key to success for their program.
“These kids were already working really hard,” McDonald said. “The weight room is unbelievable. It has taken off with our maxes on our squats. We had 31 kids that either squatted over 300, 400 or 500 pounds. I think it was 28 that were over 200 and 300 on bench. They get in there, and it has been a blessing. They appreciate what they are in.”
“We have a lot more nice equipment that we are not used to having,” said tight end and linebacker Jace Kirkland. “I just feel like having that extra push and everything in the weight room has got us stronger and prepared for the season.”
“The fieldhouse is a great asset for us to work harder and go hard to have a great year this year,” said wide receiver and defensive back Phil Dowdell.
Both years under McDonald, Dadeville has made the playoffs. Injuries in both years however hampered the Tigers’ ability to progress in the postseason. To McDonald, keeping his kids healthy is his number one priority for year three.
“That is one thing I have learned from being at a smaller school,” McDonald said. “Couple of injuries, it really hurts. That is the big thing you have to overcome at a smaller school, is your depth factor. There is nobody to plug in immediately for a guy. All small school coaches will tell you the same thing.”
McDonald noted that his team will return about nine starters on defense, some of which gained starting experience due to injuries to previous starters. A hole on defense for the Tigers is at outside linebacker. McDonald said he still needs a “backer or two” at that position.
Offensively, the team looks to return about seven starters. McDonald said the biggest turnover on offense was at the offensive line position.
Jordan Rambo will take over at quarterback, with the graduation of Lane Smith. Rambo will play mostly quarterback, with potential to shuffle in sparingly at his other position of defensive back.
“We feel pretty good about things,” McDonald said. “But you never know how it is going to turn out. But I do know these kids work extremely hard. We have had a great offseason, a great summer.”
Dadeville’s first game of the season is against B.B. Comer at home. McDonald had nothing but praise for the Comer team.
“They got about six or seven of the prettiest looking kids you will ever see,” McDonald said. “They got a running back that is about 6-3, 245 pounds. He is a good player.”
Linebacker Avontae Wilson was asked about his season and how he feels coming off of an injury late last year.
“I feel good,” Wilson said. “I feel good about this season. I have put in a lot of extra work to get back better. I am looking forward to getting back out there.”
Roster-wise, McDonald said his team consists of about 60 players.
“We are good with our numbers,” McDonald said.
Benjamin Russell
Newly hired head coach Smitty Grider kicked things off for Benjamin Russell in his first Media Day with the Wildcats.
Grider was retired from football, following the conclusion of the 2021 season. However, Grider is back and happy to be back doing what he loves.
“If you would have told me four, five months ago that I would be here today talking about a football program, I would not have believed you,” Grider said. “I am excited to be back in it. Back in November I thought it was time for me to stop coaching. But after a couple of months I knew I still had a strong desire to do this. I am really fortunate for the opportunity to go to Benjamin Russell.”
Grider also mentioned how he was happy to be back in Alexander City.
“Alexander City is a great town, a great football town,” Grider said. “I have always been impressed with the football program at (Benjamin Russell) but I am super impressed with the tradition and the community. Alex City has a great tradition for football. Everyone there is very supportive of me. It is a great, great place.”
As for who will be coaching with Grider, the school hired two new coordinators in Greg Crager on offense and Jason Simmons on defense.
“Both of those guys have state championship pedigree in their background,” Grider said. “We are excited to have them and come build this thing. I was really fortunate with the two coordinators we hired.”
Grider did note that his team will be understaffed, as he has prioritized quality over quantity in the coaching search. Being so late in the offseason, Grider did not want to rush any hires for ancillary coaching positions.
“Hiring assistants has been a little bit of a challenge,” Grider said. “I want to be deliberate about it. I did not want to hire somebody just to have a body. We have a good nucleus that we will get through this year with, and we will add as we go.”
Benjamin Russell brought four players to Media Day in Gabe Benton, Ty Williams, Malik Maddox and Ensley Goggins. Grider gave introductions for all his players, but none was more empathic than the one he gave for Williams.
“Ty (Williams) is probably the best football player we have,” Grider said. “He is Mr. Do-it-all. He is like a Swiss Army Knife. He is a great leader.”
As for how the players have adapted to having a new head coach, the third in three years, the players said the transition was fairly easy.
“Adapting was not that hard for me,” Williams said. “The biggest thing for me with coach, is that we both want to win. We are tired of losing.”
“We came in and did what we had to do,” Goggins said. “We learned fast. We adapted fast. We all came in ready to win this season.”
A surprise to many at Media Day was that Benjamin Russell scheduled a preseason game for August 12, at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are set to play Madison Academy at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Reeltown
The second area team to speak on Wednesday was Reeltown and head coach Matt Johnson.
Johnson opened things up for the Rebels by talking about how his offseason has gone thus far.
“We have had a great offseason,” Johnson said. “We had a great spring. We are replacing a lot from last season but we have a lot coming back. I have been really impressed with the summer program, how they have embraced the work.”
Reeltown will return about six starters on defense and five on offense.
“We are young at some spots in our skill positions,” Johnson said. “But there is a lot of talent there.”
On the offensive line, Johnson said he likes how much experience his team is returning, being Logan Dillard, Lane Burns and Jacob Hornsby. Other position groups however have experienced some shuffling during the offseason.
“We are a little bit different this year, personnel-wise,” Johnson said. “We have had to change some things on both sides of the football. That has been exciting. That is part of small school ball.”
On the roster in total, Reeltown boasts about 40 kids, including seven seniors.
“These guys have really come along and really gotten close,” Johnson said. “July was a huge month for us. I am extremely excited about this group.”
The first two games on Reeltown’s schedule are big rivalry games. The Rebels open up at Tallassee on Thursday, August 18 and then host Dadeville on August 26.
“I think this is a good way to start off the season,” said wide receiver and defensive back Connor Spain. “This is our youngest group, but we really are a team. At the end of the day, it is all just about who competes the most and who wants to get the win.”
“To be honest, we treat all games the same,” Dillard said. “I am not too worried about any opponent. Just worried about the next team we have to face.”
For senior running back Omor Ponds, the mindset is not so much about who Reeltown plays, but winning a championship when all is said and done.
“Our goal this season is to win a championship,” Ponds said. “It doesn't matter who we play or when we play.”
“We are playing to win every ball game we play in, win a championship” said linebacker Seth Hill.
Johnson, who is a graduate of Reeltown, said it is an honor to coach his alma mater and to be a large figure in the Reeltown community.
“This is a special place,” Johnson said. “I was born and raised in Reeltown. My father played at Reeltown. It is a very special place. Friday nights when the lights come on, you don't know where all these people come from. It is a great atmosphere and a great community that loves football.”