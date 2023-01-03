Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Four area schools have altered their gameplans for basketball on Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather across the state.
Benjamin Russell and Reeltown have had their Tuesday games canceled, with Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa moving their contests to Wednesday.
“Anytime you get an opportunity to plan, you want to play. But it is always safety first,” said Benjamin Russell boys basketball coach Jeremy Freeman. “We want to make sure our players are where they are supposed to be and doing what they need to be doing. It is a great thing we can all agree that this is for the betterment of both programs.”
Horseshoe Bend was supposed to host Beauregard on Tuesday, with Coosa traveling to Fayetteville and Benjamin Russell traveling to Childersburg. Reeltown will no longer travel to Loveless Academic Magnet Program.
Coosa will compete at Fayetteville on Wednesday, with only men's and women's varsity teams playing.
