Just as quickly as it arrived, the volleyball season is coming to a close for teams as area playoffs beginning today for local high schools.
Horseshoe Bend will host Central Coosa, B.B. Comer and Vincent after going undefeated in area play on the season. Dadeville will travel to Beulah for its tournament to take on Reeltown.
Benjamin Russell travels to Wetumpka and hopes to carry the momentum of beating Horseshoe Bend last Wednesday into this week’s tournament.
Winners of Tuesday’s matches will advance to sub-regionals, which will be held on Friday for Classes 2A and 6A, while 3A winners will play Saturday.
Between the five local schools, each team has a chance to make it deep into the playoffs if the girls bring their A-games.
Horseshoe Bend opens up with Vincent with whichever team wins facing the winner of the B.B. Comer versus Central Coosa matchup.
Benjamin Russell will take on Stanhope Elmore with the winner facing Wetumpka, which has already clinched its spot in Tuesday's final.
In-county rivals Reeltown and Dadeville will face off head to head with the winner taking on host Beulah to have a chance at Saturday’s tournament.