With the spring sports season in full swing after spring break’s conclusion, there’s plenty of action to recap from last week in local baseball and softball circles.
Horseshoe Bend softball tore off a six-game winning streak, Dadeville softball picked up three wins including a slobberknocker of a rivalry victory while Reeltown’s baseball team grabbed a key area series win.
Here’s a quick team-by-team rundown of last week’s action:
Benjamin Russell
Benjamin Russell’s baseball team went an even 2-2 last week to keep their record six games above .500 on the year.
An 11-6 loss at Rockbridge March 30 snapped a string of eight wins in nine games for the Wildcats, and despite a stellar six-inning start on the mound from Jaxon Hay, the Wildcats fell in extra innings to Hickman that same day.
March 31 served as the inverse, with Charlie Morgan tossing his own six-inning, one-run gem to hand Benjamin Russell a 3-2 win over Westminster Christian and a strong 7-3 win against North Jackson. Senior outfielder Sam Scales received a bump to the No. 2 spot in the Wildcats’ lineup and delivered with two hits.
The biggest challenges are ahead, however. Area play starts this week for the Wildcats, and though their 14-8 record is nothing to sneeze at, the other two teams in their grouping are 17-4 Wetumpka and 14-9 Stanhope Elmore, who split an earlier series against each other.
On the softball side, Benjamin Russell went 1-2-1, the lone victory a 12-1 blowout defeat of Oak Grove. Ryann Ruffin and Chloe Davis each collected multiple hits while Ruffin, Leah Leonard and Naskia Russell each batted in multiple runs.
Central Coosa
While Central Coosa went just 1-2 last week on the softball diamond, that one win came in area play against Comer in a 12-7 victory. Alissa Cosby shined brightest in a lineup full of active bats, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
A 12-6 loss to Dadeville and 14-0 downing by Horseshoe Bend sandwiched the win.
In baseball the Cougars dropped back-to-back area games against Fayetteville, both by 20-1 tallies.
Dadeville
Don’t look now, but Dadeville’s softball team is starting to pick up steam.
The Tigers went 3-0 in last week’s action including an 11-1 clobbering of Russell County.
Undoubtedly the highlight of the week was the team’s matchup with Reeltown, though. The two area rivals battled to a 13-12 result that Dadeville came out on the winning end of. The Tigers trailed 12-9 in the bottom of the seventh and final inning of that game and amassed a four-run frame to win it, ending on a walk-off single from Jamaya Bandy.
Dadeville baseball fell to Reeltown in both area series games the teams played by scores of 7-0 and 14-3, though the Tigers did beat the Rebels in the following tiebreaker game 5-2. Senior catcher Lane Smith hit a home run in the second loss while a four-hit, three RBI day from Buster Coker pushed Dadeville to its lone victory.
The Tigers took on Handley and lost 15-7 to close out their week.
Horseshoe Bend
Make it six wins in-a-row for the once-lowly 2022 Horseshoe Bend softball team.
The Generals have gone from 2-8-1 to an even 8-8-1 this year, and all six wins in that streak came last week.
It started when Horseshoe Bend beat Reeltown 9-4 on the road March 29, which bled into an area win at Ranburne two days later and a 14-0 beating of Central Coosa Friday.
Saturday is when the fireworks really started, though.
The Generals rattled off three consecutive wins in tournament play including two against key area rivals.
Last week started slow for Horseshoe Bend baseball, which fell 8-5 at Beauregard March 28, but it certainly closed fast.
Dominating Beulah with back-to-back 12-run victories at home and on the road, respectively, the Generals boosted their record to 9-7 on the season.
Reeltown
It’s always nice to get a leg up in area competition, and that’s precisely what Reeltown baseball accomplished last week.
By beating Dadeville 2-0 in the two sides’ area series — even if the Tigers took the ensuing tiebreaker game 5-2 — the Rebels are one win away from securing a playoff berth. They’ll have a chance to do so next week against Beulah in their final area series.
Reeltown softball went 0-6 last week, though its loss to Dadeville March 31 came by a single run in a 13-12 slugfest.