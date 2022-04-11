Area play is in full swing throughout the state of Alabama, and the baseball and softball teams covered by the Outlook have begun vying for playoff position.
Horseshoe Bend’s baseball squad locked up a berth into the state playoffs, as did Dadeville. The Generals’ softball squad also extended its winning streak to seven games.
Here’s a breakdown of this week’s action:
Benjamin Russell
Falling 16-1 in its first area game against Wetumpka Thursday, Benjamin Russell baseball nearly beat the Indians to level things playoff wise on Friday.
Trailing 3-1, a two-rally culminated in an RBI single from Jaxon Hay and two-run, go-ahead single from Gabe Benton to put the Wildcats ahead 4-3 in the contest.
Wetumpka was able to walk it off in the bottom of the frame for a 5-3 win, though, putting Benjamin Russell in do-or-die mode for its series against Stanhope Elmore this week.
The Wildcats’ softball squad played just one game last week, clashing with Class 7A power Central of Phenix City. The Red Devils came out with a 6-2 win.
This week should prove much more eventful for the team, though — area matchups with Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore await alongside a road trip to another Class 7A team in Auburn.
Central Coosa
The Cougars manufactured five runs but fell in their lone area softball game last week, with Vincent taking an 11-5 victory. Verbena’s 12-2 win two days prior made Coosa 0-2 on the week.
Coosa baseball lost its only contest last week, falling to Horseshoe Bend 13-2.
Dadeville
Dadeville’s baseball team did what it needed to clinch the postseason last week.
The Tigers swept Beulah 2-0 in their area series Tuesday and Thursday, with a 15-11 win in game one and a 13-3 victory in game two. Jay Burns and Lane Chayka posted four RBIs in the former contest while Lane Smith tripled twice in the latter.
Dadeville won the two sides’ tiebreaker game for good measure, this time a 3-2 scrape that featured an incredible complete-game pitching performance from Ethan Adcox.
Ten runs weren’t enough for Dadeville softball to beat Opelika Thursday, as the Tigers lost 14-10 in an offensive showcase. The team’s area contest wasn’t so tight. Beulah beat them 15-0.
Horseshoe Bend
Make it seven in-a-row for Horseshoe Bend softball.
The Generals won their lone game against Reeltown last week, run-ruling the Rebels 15-3 in the minimum five innings. Eighth grader Lily Moss started and pitched a complete game.
Not to be outdone, Horseshoe Bend baseball secured its bid to the postseason with an area series win over Randolph County.
The Tigers bested the Generals 14-8 in game one, but Holt Tidwell stole third and scored on an errant throw in game two to give Horseshoe Bend a go-ahead run in the seventh inning and an eventual 7-6 win in game two.
Luke Jones and Jabob Turner then combined to no-hit Randolph County in the two sides’ tiebreaker game, winning the series and locking up a bid to the state playoffs.
Reeltown
After falling in 15-3 fashion to Horseshoe Bend, Reeltown’s softball team responded with a much closer game against Trinity Presbyterian last week, falling by a thin 11-9 tally.
Reeltown baseball didn’t play in any games last week per MaxPreps and GameChanger, but the Rebels will be looking to lock up a postseason spot with a win in either of their first two games against Beulah this week.