Football season is finally upon us, and all five area teams are taking to the field this week. Here is an overview of each game:
Thursday
Reeltown at Tallassee
When: 7 p.m.
Where: J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium, Tallassee
Series: Tied at 9-9
Synopsis:
Most everyone knows what is at stake in the Battle for the Tallapoosa. This is a rivalry game renewed that plays for bragging rights for 365 days, or even longer. Reeltown has taken five of the last six, but lost last year at home 34-13. Social media star AJ Greene will be in attendance, as if the players in this game needed more reason to play well. Tallasee boasts a younger squad, while Reeltown is led by mostly veterans. This one should be a close one all the way through.
Friday
Benjamin Russell at Sylacauga
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Legion Stadium, Sylacauga
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 40-16
Synopsis:
Head coach Smitty Grider’s first official game with the Wildcats will be on the road at Sylacauga. The Aggies are a team Benjamin Russell knows well, and has been able to handle historically. The Wildcats have not lost to Sylacuaga since 1989, playing 10 games together since then. In Benjamin Russell’s preseason game against 3A Madison Academy, the Wildcats struggled to generate offense immediately, but scored 14 points with the team’s starters. One of those scores was made by Malcolm Simmons, who was just named one of the best players to watch this year in Alabama high school football by 247Sports.com. Benjamin Russell might struggle early again to find its footing, but should be able to start the season 1-0.
B.B. Comer at Dadeville
When: 7 p.m.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Dadeville
Series: Comer leads 9-7
Synopsis:
While this series may look to favor visiting B.B. Comer, the numbers may lie a bit. The most recent meeting between these two teams was back in 2009, when Dadeville won 35-7. In 2008, the Tigers won 40-0. Last season, B.B. Comer made it all the way to the third round of the state playoffs in 2A, losing to Clarke County by a single touchdown. Comer running back Kamore Harris is back for his junior year, after being named First Team All State for 2A football last season. Harris, matching up with Dadeville linebacker Avontae Wilson should make for an awesome hard-hitting matchup. Those two players will likely decide this one.
Verbena at Central Coosa
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Keith Bullard Stadium, Central Coosa
Series: Verbena leads 2-0
Synopsis:
Another newly hired head coach, Shundell Russaw, gets his start on Friday but this time he is at home. Russaw has made a huge impact with the Coosa community, far outreaching his role as the head coach. Coosa returns starting quarterback MJ Culpepper, which should give Coosa some common ground on offense. Last year against Verbena, Culpepper and company did not fare too well, losing 36-8. Expect this game to be closer, as the Red Devils are going to be coming into an amped up environment at Bullard Stadium.
Wadley at Horseshoe Bend
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Battle Stadium, Horseshoe Bend
Series: Wadley leads 16-12
Synopsis:
This game is a solid rivalry game for both schools. Playing almost every year, the series is fairly balanced, outside of the past few seasons. Wadley won four straight from 2014-17. The Generals picked up a win in 2020, but fell in 2021. Head coach Jermey Phillips has a group of grinders, ranging from four-year starters to guys in their senior year playing their first year of ball. Only the guys in the Generals’ locker room know what to truly expect from this team. But be assured, losing to Wadley at home to open the season is not going to be on the radar for anyone in a Horseshoe Bend uniform.