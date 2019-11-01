All season long, Horseshoe Bend football coach Jeremy Phillips has talked about what he wants to build for the Generals. His team has slowly gotten better and better, but those results haven’t necessarily shown on the scoreboard.
However, despite going into tonight’s season finale with only one win, Phillips knows just how important a victory would be to end the year on a high note.
“I want to send the seniors on a good note,” Phillips said. “There are a lot of them that could’ve come out and didn’t but these guys stuck it out with us. For the guys coming back, they need to see some success.
“I think success breeds success to me, so if we can go into the offseason with a win and a good feeling about football, it’ll translate into the weight room and the running program in the offseason. It’ll give us a little itch and motivation to be the best we can be.”
And tonight is certainly a winnable game for the Generals (1-8). They’re hosting Prattville Christian, which enters tonight’s game without a win to its name. The Panthers (0-9) are coming off a 45-14 blasting at the hands of Dadeville, which was struggling in its own right going into last week’s contest.
PCA is similar to Horseshoe Bend in what it does offensively. The Panthers run a wing-T but can also spread it out if necessary, but they’re going to run the ball first and foremost. Like the Generals, Prattville Christian likes to sustain drives and run a lot of time off the clock.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Jacob Davis, who runs the ball fairly well but also has a good arm he can use when he needs to. Andrew Raife is one of his favorite targets at wide receiver.
Gavin Hewlett and Jacob Bius are the top guys to watch on the offensive and defensive lines, according to Phillips.
“They’re a lot like us in the sense of the athletes will be pretty evenly matched,” Phillips said. “I don’t think anybody really has an edge in that regard, so I think it’ll be a pretty good ballgame.”
Phillips and the Horseshoe Bend coaching staff took some time to study the Dadeville game to see what it exploited on PCA’s defense and perhaps what the Generals could mimic. Although the Tigers used their passing attack likely a lot more frequently than Horseshoe Bend will be able to, Phillips did pick up some things he’s going to try that’ll hopefully help the Generals not only in tonight’s game but also in the future.
“Dadeville really attacked the perimeter and attacked downfield a lot,” Phillips said. “We’ve put in a couple different plays that I’ve been studying for next year already and we’re starting to implement some of those plays that we’re going to move to next year. We’re going to see how that goes (tonight), so we’ll get kind of a little test run before we dive all the way in. I’m eager to see how that stuff works, and it’s going to be attacking the same parts of the field Dadeville did.”
One of the biggest things Phillips is hoping to see tonight — aside from a “W” on the scoreboard — is simply more consistency from his team. All season long he’s preached how the Generals need to do the little things right and when they do, they’re a pretty good football team. But he’s still yet to see that through an entire game.
“Executing every play is big for us,” Phillips said. “The problem that I’ve seen this year with our team is three or four plays in a row we’ll do exactly what we need to do but then that one play, we’ll just go into La La Land. I don’t know how to explain it but we’re just not paying attention and doing the little things. That’s something we’ve got to get better at.”