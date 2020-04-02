Each year, countless folks gather at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex to be a part of honoring those in the community on the autism spectrum.
The annual run for autism event is the biggest fundraiser for the local Autism Society of Alabama organization, bringing in thousands of dollars and enabling it to host events throughout the year.
However, in the wake of the coronavirus, this year’s event scheduled for April 25 has been canceled and in its place, the state is teaming up to make the event happen while still practicing social distancing.
Today will be a statewide Virtual Run for Autism.
“This is all new territory; as long as I’ve been doing these things, I’ve never done a virtual walk or run,” said Melissa Mullins, special education advocate and network leader for Autism Society. “We’re still trying to create the autism awareness in a fun environment. Since we can’t do the actual walk with people, it’s just a way to put it on a digital format.”
Essentially, the virtual walk will be folks who wish to participate walking around their yards, in their homes or at a local walking track or park without a lot of people; talking a photo of themselves while doing so; and posting to social media.
Mullins is encouraging people to use the hashtags #AutismAcceptanceAL and #AlexanderCityLoves SomeoneWithAutism — or replacing Alexander City with whatever town they live in — when posting to their own social media accounts. Folks can also send their photos straight to Mullins at melissa.mullins.advocate4autism@gmail.com and include their hometowns so she can post them.
Although Mullins knows it’ll be tough to create the same atmosphere as an in-person walk or run, she’s hoping the Virtual Walk for Autism will help those on the spectrum to feel a sense of community.
“For autism families, April is not the only Autism Awareness Month; for us, it’s 12 months out of the year,” Mullins said. “Even with a virtual walk, this will give them additional support and it allows them to get in the community and allows them to interact with each other. This gives them a way to get out of the house and get out in the sun; that’s the whole point. (April) is just one month where everybody stops and says, ‘This is important.’”
Typically, local autism runs would be spread out throughout the month so families could attend more than one but with a virtual walk, the Autism Society of Alabama organizers felt it would be better to host it all on one day to have an even bigger sense of a community feel.
Mullins is worried about the fundraising money that will be lost without having an in-person event but is still hoping people will find it in their hearts to make donations. She also said there’s a chance she would host the in-person run later on this year once the threat of the coronavirus has died down.
“It’s gonna be a lot harder to get people involved but it is what it is,” Mullins said. “We had to cancel all the actual physical stuff, but we’re just going to do whatever we can to raise awareness.”