University of Alabama football player and Dadeville alumnus Anfernee Jennings had a special message for children at the Back to School Jamboree and Fun Day on Saturday.
Jennings, a star linebacker for the Crimson Tide, gave a short video presentation to the audience and wished the students a good school year.
“I would like to wish everybody a happy school year and to stay focused, work hard and be a leader,” Jennings said. “The sky is the limit and once a Tiger, always a Dadeville Tiger.”
The jamboree was held for Dadeville students to prepare them for the upcoming school year and give them free school supplies such as pencils and rulers.
Dadeville assistant coach Michael Taylor also spoke at the event and told parents to get their children involved in after-school sports.
“I don’t care what (sport) they should do,” Taylor said. “You need to find something for your kid to do… Make sure kids are involved in (sports in) their youth. I’m telling you they need to burn their energy.”