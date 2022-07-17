On Saturday former Dadeville Tiger Anfernee Jennings hosted his first annual youth football camp at Dadeville High School.
The camp, sponsored by Hard Count Athletics, had over 50 campers ages six to 12.
Jennings, who played football at the University of Alabama and is now with the New England Patriots, said that it was always his goal to give back to his community and the school that gave him his start.
“It is a blessing to be in the position that I am in to be able to give back,” Jennings said. “I do not take this lightly. To the kids here, I was once like them. I was once in that position, hoping and praying that someone would come back and do something like this. I am here to show everyone that anyone can be in the position that I am in.”
The three hour camp featured different training stations that focused on various position groups and football skill sets.
Jennings, a linebacker, rotated stations all throughout the camp and helped campers with things like footwork or the proper tackling stance.
He certainly could not have done it alone, however. Jennings was accompanied by over a dozen other employees of Hard Count Athletics, along with former Dadeville football players. The coaches ranged from high school coaches, all the way to the ninth pick in the 1994 NFL Draft Antonio Langham.
The stations included quarterback drills, flag football games, and tackling and agility training. The camp ended with a 1-on-1 competition between the best competitors from each individual group.
The six groups were split up by size and age, and the best consensus athlete from each group was given an MVP award of a personalized Hard Count Athletics football and a signature from Jennings.
All throughout the camp, Jennings was hands on and laughing with the kids. His 6-3 frame towered well over the many miniature campers, but he blended in all the same, offering guidance, advice and plenty of photo opportunities.
Jennings said that he enjoyed the process of giving back and hosting the camp that he wants to make the camp a yearly event.