The accolades just keep on coming for Dadeville graduate Anfernee Jennings. After being named to the All-SEC First Team just last week, Jennings earned a spot on the Dick Butkus Award Watch List on Monday as one of the top linebackers in the nation.
But now, Jennings’ honors are being taken one step further as the Alabama redshirt senior was named Tuesday to the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which recognizes the top defensive player. Jonathan Allen is the only player for Alabama ever to receive the award, collecting the honors in 2016.
Through his 24 starts in his career, Jennings has accumulated a total of 111 tackles, including 22 for a loss totaling negative-74 yards. He’s also grabbed 7.5 sackings totaling negative-37 yards. Jennings really jumped on the scene last year where he had a team-high 11 pass breakups and still managed 51 tackles. As a redshirt junior, Jennings finished with 14 tackles for a loss (-40 yards) and 6.5 sacks (-30 yards). He also had a pair of fumble recoveries and contributed to the team scoring by returning one of those for a touchdown.
Jennings was named to the watch list along with teammates Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs and Dylan Moses.
An imposing presence along the defensive line, Davis passed up on the NFL Draft to return for his final season at the Capstone. The senior brings a wealth of experience along the Crimson Tide defensive front, playing in 36 career games with 20 starts. He has totaled 128 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss (-96 yards) to go with 11 sacks (-68 yards), and has added eight quarterback hurries in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
A veteran in the Tide secondary, Diggs passed up on the NFL Draft to return for his senior season. He has seen time in 34 career games with seven starts, including six starts a season ago before suffering a foot injury that kept him out for the remainder of the year. Despite the limited playing time, Diggs still turned in an impressive junior campaign with 20 tackles, a forced fumble, one interception and six pass breakups. His six breakups led the Tide while his seven passes defensed tied for fourth in the SEC prior to his injury.
Receiving nods across the nation, Moses comes into the 2019 season as one of the top-rated linebackers and defensive players overall. A second team All-American and finalist for the Butkus Award a season ago, he returns a veteran presence over the middle with big play ability. Moses led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles in 2018 and had 10 for loss (-41 yards) to go with 3.5 sacks (-29 yards), a pass breakup, one forced fumble and a quarterback pressure as a sophomore. He has impressed since arriving on campus, putting together an SEC All-Freshman performance in 2017 after playing in 11 games with two starts.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been presented annually since 1993 by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America to recognize the top defensive player in college football. The award is named in honor of college and NFL Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski. The 2019 winner will be announced at the Charlotte Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet in December of this year.