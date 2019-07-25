In a recent column, I mentioned how, over the past nearly two years, the United States men’s national soccer team has been attempting to turn the ship around since missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This push has paid some dividends since, as the men’s national team had a relatively strong showing in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, reaching the finals before taking the runner-up spot in a loss to Mexico.
There are those who would argue this result is proof the U.S. is back and ready to show off against the best the world has to offer based on this, but I hesitate to go that far in my assessment.
While it does seem like the team is turning the corner and getting back to where its fans expect it to be, there is one major reform the United States and Major League Soccer still need to undertake to be truly competitive on the world stage — invest more heavily in the academy system of developing players and reduce the dependency of American club teams getting talent through the MLS SuperDraft.
Virtually every major soccer power in the world utilizes some form of academy system to develop players, identifying players at a young age and putting them through a strong and fairly intense training system with other prospects their age, helping them develop and possibly turn into the next can’t-miss player in the process. Instead, MLS brings in some of its fresh talent much the same way other professional leagues in North America, drafting the top college players to fill roster spots. However, the league has caught on to what the academy system can offer, and teams have begun to invest more into developing their own player academies.
According to statistics listed by authors Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski in their book “Soccernomics,” when measured by goals scored, the average forward/striker has peaked by the age of 25. There have been a few exceptions to this but for the most part, forwards reach their pinnacle faster than any other position on the pitch. If all teams in MLS had strong academy systems and developed more of their talent, rather than draft it, they would not only be able to build players to better fit what they are looking for out of their players, but also either have them on their rosters longer when in their prime or trade them on the transfer market and receive top dollar for these players.
Granted, there is one thing that may make adopting the academy system as seen in Europe and other parts of the world difficult in the U.S. — high school athletics. Unlike here, there are few (if any) high schools anywhere in Europe that field athletics programs, with students there playing on community-based teams. With players not tied to a specific school team, this allows for more chances to go through the academy system and develop the skills needed to be successful at the top flight of the sport. With this in mind, it could be possible a slightly modified version could work, where high school (and possibly some college players as well) can continue to play for their respective academic institutions during the high school and college soccer seasons, while training in an MLS team’s academy system during the offseason.
It may not be easy, pushing for a stronger academy system to take hold in the United States, but if it can be done and done right, then MLS teams and the men’s national team could reap some rich rewards as a result.