Benjamin Russell’s student-heavy crowd stood in full throat, but even they couldn’t drown out the rattle of the rim at the high school’s gymnasium.
A thunderous, electric, awe-striking exclamation point had just been thrown down by Corri Milliner.
He’d taken an optimal fast-break feed from senior guard Quez Thompson and flushed it with a two-handed dunk to make the team’s lead 16.
“It felt good, but it felt the same as all the other dunks I’ve ever had,” Milliner said. “Just another one. It felt good though.”
It’d be the first of five alley oops the Wildcats finished in a game one would have never known contained nine lead changes. Although it was the only one slammed home.
“It’s just instinct,” Thompson said. “We do that, we’ve been doing that all year. My first alley oop was ninth-grade year, and ever since then we’ve just kept doing it. So now it’s like a connection type of thing.”
Benjamin Russell utilized a massive third quarter to take a tightly-contested game and turn it into a victory lap for its first AHSAA Class 6A Area 5 title since 2018, beating Stanhope Elmore by a 77-56 final tally.
“It was one of our goals when we set off at the beginning of the year. I asked them to commit themselves to that,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “Starting out a few years ago, we got put out in the first round. We lost by one point. From that point to now, runner-up last year, lost in overtime, kept progressing until we got to this point.
“I’m just proud for the city, for the school, the parents. This was dedicated to them. I’d just like to say I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
Milliner collected 33 points of the squad’s 77. Thompson followed with 18.
Forward Josiah Scott paced Stanhope with 14 points.
“He’s been going right along since we’ve come back here the last four or five games,” Freeman said of Milliner. “He does a great job for us, getting to the bucket. He’s one of our taller players but he’s scoring-oriented as well. He can score above the rim, around the rim with relative ease.”
The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 27-4 in the third quarter. A 23-0 dash to take the squad from down four to up 19 was the highlight.
Thompson opened the period with assists on three consecutive Benjamin Russell buckets, including back-to-back dimes to kick off the team’s game-sealing run.
Once he’d dished to his teammates enough, he took a defensive rebound coast-to-coast for an and-one layup.
“The game has slowed down for him,” Freeman said. “When the game slows down you can see openings. Oftentimes we make it a little more difficult than what we have to make it. I tell them all the time, if we just relax, we can get anything we want offensively because we have that many people that can score.”
Sophomore point guard Chris Foster followed with an and-one layup of his own and Milliner added a putback. Eighth grade center Cedarian Morgan skied from a different county to grab another offensive rebound the following possession, one he kicked to Milliner for a 3.
Morgan’s rebounding presence loomed large for the Wildcats, even as he guarded a stretch five in Scott who could pull him to the perimeter. His three minutes off the floor to close the second quarter after picking up a second foul were the most difficult of the game for Benjamin Russell on the glass.
“He’s a receiver, so he’s used to going and getting the ball,” Freeman said. “He’s an aggressive player for us rebounding. And we depend on him heavily to get on the boards. He just has grown right before our eyes and I’m so proud of the development he’s had inside our program.”
Foster added another triple before the alley oop throwdown, then another Milliner putback and a free throw from Thompson finally ended the 23-0 cavalcade.
Stanhope gave its best effort at a response, engineering a 7-0 run of its own to open the final quarter, but several exchanges later Milliner was throwing down another dunk to make the lead an insurmountable 64-44.
Freeman’s halftime message clearly carried weight.
“Believe in you like believe in you,” Freeman said he told his team. “Oftentimes I know it looks daunting, it may not be the way that you want it to be in the moment. But that’s why you stick with the process. Because as time goes on, if you keep doing it right, right will end up at the end.”
The Mustangs looked like they might gallop off to gold in the first quarter, trotting out to a 20-7 lead behind eight points including two 3s from Scott.
It took 3:32 of gametime for Benjamin Russell to heat up and evaporate that edge.
Foster hit a layup with two seconds remaining in the first quarter, then his teammates capitalized on that momentum to open the second. Thompson made three inside shots, Milliner added two of his own with a converted and-one and a 13-0 run for the Wildcats vaulted them to a 22-20 lead.
Neither team went up by more than four points the rest of the half.
“We need to play the same way we did today [moving forward]. Probably not get down 20-7 the way we did,” Thompson said. “I think if we have 20 and they have seven, we might be in a better state. We might put 100 up.”
Benjamin Russell’s postseason continues with a sub-regional matchup at home against the runner-up from AHSAA Class 6A Area 6, the loser of Friday’s game between Pelham and Chilton County.