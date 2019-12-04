Sarah Rogers, Benjamin Russell
Rogers was arguably the most versatile player in the area this season. Not only was she second on the team with 175 kills, she was also the runner up for most digs with 247. “Her versatility is something we came to depend on whether she was on front row or back row,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “Last year, we depended on her on the front row, but this year, her serve was one of those go-to serves and her defense, we always expected her to come up with a dig even though she’s primarily a front-row player.” Rogers finished with a team-leading 47 aces and had an 88 serve percentage.
Caly Carlisle, Horseshoe Bend
Carlisle did a little bit of everything for the Generals and she did it well. She was the leading hitter with 163 kills and she also paced the team with 88 aces. But Carlisle made herself known defensively as well, racking up 135 digs, good enough for second on the team. “Caly is a really well-rounded player,” Generals coach Julie Turner said. “She worked really hard on serves and she knew where to place the ball. She could see the hole and put it where she wanted to. She was also probably one of my strongest serve-receive passers. That was one of her biggest strengths that she grew in because she was able to read their servers to see where the ball was going.”
Kera Dunham, Central Coosa
Despite being just a junior, Dunham was easily the most valuable player for Central Coosa this season as she had a hand on nearly every ball. The setter is much like the quarterback of a volleyball team, and Dunham ran a well-orchestrated and diverse offense. “She was one that never came off the floor,” Coosa coach Chris Elliott said. “She was one of our permanent team captains and just a good leader out there on the floor. She always had a positive attitude and she worked really hard. Not only was she important with her sets, but she was our leading server. She was an overall all-around player for us.”
Taniya Haynes, Reeltown
In a team full of heavy hitters, Haynes was an obvious standout both with her hits and her blocking. “Being a student of the game, Taniya was able to be a leader on and off the court,” Rebel coach Kelli Hilyer said. “On the court, she led the team in kills and blocks this season. Off the court, she watched other teams and saw coverages to help us adjust accordingly to win and stay competitive this season.” Haynes finished with 102 kills and 46 blocks, and she was also a consistent server, contributing 26 aces.
Bailey Underwood, Benjamin Russell
There’s no doubt the Wildcats’ offense was something to watch this year, but all that started with the play of BRHS’ back row. Underwood was the catalyst for that, taking up so much of the work on serve receive and finishing the season with a staggering 232 digs — nearly 60 more than anyone else on the team. “A lot of our fans love to see the attacks and the kills and they are great, but they started with Bailey more times than not,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “She got a dig not just out of luck but she got herself where she needed to be to make a play. Having her on the back row let our hitters relax a little bit and focus on their hitting because they trusted she was back there.”
Abby Cheatam, Horseshoe Bend
Taking up the libero spot, Cheatam was the last line of defense for the Generals and she did her job swimmingly. “She had to read the hitters and she did such a good job for us, especially when we played in regionals,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “It took a while to read where the hitters were, but when she did, she was able to get the ball up and at least give us an opportunity. With the libero digging the ball up, your offense can’t be productive.” Cheatam nearly doubled any of her teammates with 265 digs and she was also a top hitter, finishing with 57 aces and only 16 errors.
HONORABLE MENTION
Benjamin Russell — Bre Smith, Cheaney Keel, Brooklyn Edwards; Dadeville — Layla Grace; Horseshoe Bend — Kate Lewis, Karsen Kinman, Ashley Clanton, Jahia Jennings; Central Coosa — Katie Windsor, Aliona McKenzie; Reeltown — Laney Futral, Eryn Wells, Kiley Bowins