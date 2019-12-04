Everything for Benjamin Russell’s volleyball team seemed to go through Makenzie Davis.
Even if a serve receive was shanked off to the side, it seemed like Davis could chase it down and get a good set in. Even when the ball was hit low and close to the net, Davis had no problems sacrificing her body to lay out underneath the net and put the ball back in the air. And even when Davis had to take matters into her own hands, putting up a tip or a push, she was more than willing to do that.
Davis is the 2019 All-Outlook Volleyball Player of the Year.
“Makenzie was our secret weapon because we could get a bad pass but she could still set up three players or even turn it into an attack of her own,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “She was so mindful and so smart she was hard to predict. She made it really hard for defenses because they didn’t know if she was going to tip or set or dump. Her versatility is what made her stand out.”
What made Davis’ season even that much more impressive was she’s been the Benjamin Russell setter for only two years. She took over at the end of her sophomore year but didn’t become the starting setter until her junior season.
BRHS’ slew of hitters made Davis’ job that much easier too. The Wildcats finished with nearly 800 kills on the season and Davis had a hand in the vast majority of those. She even contributed 21 of her own. But Davis’ most important attribute was her ability to know her hitters and the chemistry she shared with her teammates.
“She did such a good job of knowing where each girl was and where they were mentally,” Ford said. “She could see if Timira (Lawson) or Bre (Smith) was a little off, she could go to Brooklyn (Edwards) so she could pick up the pace then go back to Timira or Sarah (Rogers). The whole team’s chemistry, it’s something I’ve never seen before. They really could understand each other without having to speak.”
Davis also understood opposing defenses and that’s what allowed her to take matters into her own hands when necessary, even with Ford’s direction.
“She was so smart with the way she could read a defense and pick up on what they were running and be able to find a hole,” Ford said. “Makenzie was able to take advantage of that without me telling her to.”
Not only a leader on the court, Davis also put forth an effort to be a leader during practice to the younger girls. She also is a multi-sport athlete and Ford said with Davis being such a key soccer player for Benjamin Russell, that helps her when she’s on the volleyball court.
“The endurance of soccer and the agility are big things,” Ford said. “You can see it because she’ll contort her body in some crazy ways to get a volleyball. I’ll think she’s in pain, but she just says, ‘I’m used to it because of soccer.’ She is used to literally laying her body on the line because that’s something she does in soccer.”
Although Ford doesn’t think Davis plans to play a sport in college, she thinks the things Davis has learned both on and off the court will take her far.
“She’s one of the sweetest girls I’ve ever met,” Ford said. “She’s always there to help somebody. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her mad, and that plays into who she is as a volleyball player. She can let things roll off her back. She’s easygoing and you can see that on the court.”