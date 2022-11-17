Julie Turner Coach of the Year volleyball
Andy Anders / The Outlook Horseshoe Bend volleyball head coach Julie Turner has been named Coach of the Year by the Alex City Outlook for the third year in a row.

 

Julie Turner gathers her team for a timeout during the regional tournament on Oct. 20, 2022.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

