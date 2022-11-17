Horseshoe Bend volleyball was a local juggernaut this season, and much of that is attributed to head coach Julie Turner. The coach who did not know she even wanted to be a coach a few years back, has now turned Horseshoe Bend into a force to be reckoned with.
This season, Turner’s squad compiled a 23-7 regular season record, clinching the area title.
The Lady Generals made it to the second round of the regional tournament, further than any other area school, before being defeated by G.W. Long.
“I think we achieved our goals for the year overall,” Turner said. “Our number one goal was to win the area tournament and get to regionals. We did well there and achieved those goals. We got to the second round of regionals and played well against Long. Overall, we did exactly what we wanted to do.”
As for how Turner has been able to grow a program at Horseshoe Bend, it starts with Turner’s ability to lead.
Anyone at a Horseshoe Bend volleyball game can see Turner on the bench, calm but animated, calling out to her players for any sort of reason. If you are doing well, Turner will let you know. If the team is struggling, a timeout will quickly follow with Turner giving her clipboard a couple good taps before her team huddles up.
“My coaching philosophy is making sure we do the basics right,” Turner said. “If we can do that, then we can play well as a team. I try and make sure of that.”
Tuner’s passion for the game bleeds into her team, as seen a lot through this year’s Player of the Year Regan Taylor. Taylor, a junior, has been with Turner her whole high school career and credits much of her development and love for the game to her coach.
“She always has great energy to bring to us,” Taylor said. “She just always knows exactly what to say to each one of us. She knows us all so well, and has that personal relationship with us. She just ties everything in. She just brings such good energy to our team.”
The front half of the season featured the majority of Horseshoe Bend’s losses, as Turner and her squad tried to figure themselves out.
With only three seniors, it was up to Turner and her team to figure out where the leadership would come from, and especially the best fits for the girls. Turner said before the season that she wanted her team to be at least knowledgeable about any position on the court, for if something were to happen, players could step up.
The Generals started out 1-0, before dropping the second game of the year to Benjamin Russell. Three straight wins followed with the Generals dropping their second game to Woodlawn.
After the Woodlawn contest, Turner’s team pieced together a 6-0 run, where the Lady Generals dropped just two total sets. However, the turning point in the season was just on the horizon.
Horseshoe Bend ended up dropping three of its next five games, all to Elmore County. Two of those losses came in the Block Party Tournament, with a third coming in a regular season non-region game. Both Turner and Taylor agreed that those losses were a wake-up call and the point in which Horseshoe Bend took control of its year.
“I think once we played Elmore County here at home, and we played with them and we played really well that night, the girls played really well. The girls realized at that point they could play with anybody,” Turner said. “That was absolutely our turning point.
The Generals finished out their season after the tournament 11-2, sweeping their way to the area tournament victory and into the postseason.
Riding high from the area tournament win, Turner’s squad demolished Chickasaw in three straight sets.
For how this season went for herself and her team, Turner thinks this past season may be one of the better so far and a sign of even better things to come.
“I think this season stacks up pretty well. It is better than the year before, but of course not the best ever year we have had,” Turner said. “The girls were so onboard with what we wanted to do. We have to continue to build on our skills.”
Turner, now a winner of four straight coach of the year titles, will return next year for her sixth year at the helm. Her squad will return notable players like Taylor, Jacey Johnson and Greenleigh Key.